Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you ever need some fashion inspiration, just spend a day people-watching in Los Angeles or New York City. Those LA and NYC girls are endlessly chic. We know we’ve rushed to shop after seeing a sleek dress on the subway or a trendy coat while waiting for an Uber. The biggest problem, however, is that quite often, these pieces come with hefty price tags!

Whether you’re from a big city yourself or just want to rock that city girl look in your small town, we’ve picked out 17 perfect fall finds that will have you looking like you stepped straight out of fashion week. The best part? They’re all under $45!

17 Fall Finds That Will Give You Major LA/NYC Girl Vibes

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This “hollowed-out” MISSACTIVER button-up is amazingly unique. Try layering it over a long-sleeve tee for fall!

2. We Also Love: Plaid tops? Always a fall essential. This color-block Shein plaid top? The coolest of the cool!

3. We Can’t Forget: Every fall fashionista in the city has mock neck tops in their wardrobe. This striped Floerns one is definitely our pick!

4. Bonus: We’re in love with the idea of layering this V-neck Anthropologie top over a turtleneck. Instant style points!

Sweaters

5. Our Absolute Favorite: The voluminous, flared long sleeves on this ZESICA sweater are our favorite. So cozy yet so chic!

6. We Also Love: This drop-shoulder Shein cardigan quickly caught our eye. It has an embroidered floral print but the colors are completely and totally fall!

7. We Can’t Forget: This windowpane ECOWISH turtleneck sweater is so cozy. Wear it out shopping and then keep it on for a nice nap at home!

Dresses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: Now this Shein sweaterdress makes a serious statement! Its figure-loving fit and cutout back — with a literal twist — are just incredible!

9. We Also Love: Seamlessly transition tie-dye into fall with this RD Style T-shirt dress from Saks Off 5th. It’s 40% off (and has a chest pocket)!

10. We Can’t Forget: This rusty orange Amoretu dress is a gorgeous fall shade. The tiers are so trendy too!

Pants

11. Our Absolute Favorite: There’s a reason these GRACE KARIN pants have so many reviews on Amazon. The bow accents are the cutest ever!

12. We Also Love: There’s nothing like a pair of corduroy pants to put Us in a fall mood. This high-rise SheIn pair is super flattering too!

13. We Can’t Forget: Elevate any casual look with a pair of these Tagoo faux-leather leggings. They’re lined with thin fleece to keep you warm!

Accessories:

14. Our Absolute Favorite: The end of summer doesn’t have to mean the end of bucket hats. This Anthropologie hat is made of corduroy!

15. We Also Love: This plaid American Trends scarf can be worn so many ways. Shoppers are calling it a “must-have accessory”!

16. We Can’t Forget: Super into Halloween and spooky season in general? Definitely check out this SheIn beanie — it has an embroidered skeleton hand making a peace sign!

17. Bonus: Even something as small as your gloves can make a major difference in your look. These Shein gloves will easily stand out with their faux-leather material, bows and lace ruffle cuffs!

