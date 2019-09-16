



The time has finally come! Go ahead and store those summer sandals away until next year — we won’t be needing them anymore. We need a more seasonally-appropriate pair, but what kind? Boots! Boots are the official shoe of the fall season, and everyone needs a stunning pair!

Now let’s be clear. Just because everyone should own a pair doesn’t mean everyone already does. In fact, many of Us are left scrambling to find one. See, when it comes to the right pair of boots, they’ll make our wardrobe feel complete. So what if ours is still incomplete? Don’t fear falling behind this season, because we found the perfect boot to put our best foot forward, fashionably of course!

See it: Grab a pair of the Franco Sarto Kortney Boots for $109, available at Zappos!

Is anyone out there looking to master fall fashion like the pros? Of course! We are, too, and the Franco Sarto Kortney Boot is the perfect shoe to give us a running start. What makes it so special? Let’s start with its super sleek silhouette.

The biggest problem we face when wearing any heeled boot is the heel itself. Oftentimes, we come across a heel that’s too thin. It lacks the support and comfort that we need to properly survive the day, and it leads to blisters, aches and pains. Even with these issues, we find ourselves continuously stepping into that same heel, but why is that? We always sacrifice function for the sake of fashion…but what if we didn’t have to? What if there were a cute heel that was not only comfortable, but available in not one chic print, but six sensational ones? Well, there is, and it’s this boot!

It’s impossible not to love this boot, especially with such a wide assortment of colors still available. The Black Nappa Stretch or Black Suede are ideal for anyone looking for an everyday essential. We can dress either up with tights and sweaterdresses, or dress them down with a T-shirt and jeans on the weekend too. We also love the Midnight Suede pair. It’s great for anyone looking to elevate their look and opt for a nontraditional basic. This blue shoe can be just as easily worked into our wardrobe and will be the perfect pop of color we’re in need of one!

Speaking of pops of color, we love the Cabernet Nappa Stretch. The stunning burgundy-wine shade will easily upgrade any look in seconds. If we’re looking to take it a step further, we can step into the Camel Stretch (a leopard print) or Roccia Snake Print to take a walk on the wide side!

The best part might just be the wide range of materials. Depending on what color you select, you’ll get either a leather, suede or fabric upper. This upper will be paired to perfection with a very walkable 3-inch heel. The shoe has a lightly cushioned insole, too, so whether we’re going for a walk or headed from desk to drinks, our feet will be met with a pillow-like interior that’s as comfortable as a cloud!

All that’s left to do is step into any shade of this stunning boot, zip the back zipper up and watch the magic unfold. It’s the perfect shoe to watch everyone “fall” for all season long!

