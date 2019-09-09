Flash Sale! Get 75% Off Our Favorite Comfy Heels for One Day Only!





Pause whatever you’re doing because there’s almost no way it could be more important than this: The shoe sale to end all shoe sales is here — but it will be gone in practically the blink of an eye!

Macy’s is currently offering a massive discount off select shoes for one day only — and that day is today! We’re going to need a special code if we’re going to score 75% off our favorite transitional heels . . . and we have it right here! It’s savings time, baby — more than $50 worth, to be exact!

See it: Get the Karen Scott Blair Lacey Slingback Shooties (originally $70) for just $17 with code FLASH exclusively at Macy’s! Flash sale ends September 9, 2019.

No need to keep rubbing your eyes; you read that price right the first time. These Karen Scott beauties are now under $20, which is practically unreal — especially considering they’re such fan favorites. Shoppers say they’re so comfortable that when they put them on it “doesn’t even feel like [they’re] wearing heels” and that they have “no issue wearing them all day long.”

One described them as “light, soft, elegant, refined” and even better in person, while others others described the heel height as “perfect.” No wonder shoppers are calling this their “best shoe purchase ever” — and that was before this flash sale even began!

These slingback mules aren’t your typical heels. Can we take a second (or perhaps an hour) to admire that gorgeous lace-style upper? We’re obsessed with the effect created by the perforation and there aren’t enough words in the English language for us to string together to say how much we adore the small rhinestone embellishments. We love how they’re the same shade as the upper, sparkling just enough to add a hint of glam without overdoing it or becoming costume-y. They take this shoe’s sophistication rating to the max — and they’re not alone in doing so!

See it: Get the Karen Scott Blair Lacey Slingback Shooties (originally $70) for just $17 with code FLASH exclusively at Macy’s! Flash sale ends September 9, 2019.

Accentuating the sparkling stones are the shimmering strap, heel, toe and trim, also in the same shade as the upper, but with a glistening sheen. Speaking of the strap, this one goes around the ankle and is totally adjustable so we can always get the perfect fit. That’s part of why we’re so into slingback mules: They lock our foot into place and are so easy to walk in. Plus, they’re way cute!

This Blair shoe has a 3 ½-inch stiletto heel and a peep toe. Since the foot is semi-enclosed, this shoe works throughout the seasons and throughout daily occasions too. As reviewers say, they’re great for anything from the office to a formal party. They can also be worn with tights as easily as they can be worn with bare feet!

These shoes, which were created for Macy’s, are currently still available in two colors. There’s a deep black shade as well as a midnight navy shade, the rhinestones of each sparkling like stars in the night sky. We just so happen to be in love with both, and at only $17 each, that’s not a problem with Us — as long as we manage to grab both in time, that is!

See it: Get the Karen Scott Blair Lacey Slingback Shooties (originally $70) for just $17 with code FLASH exclusively at Macy’s! Flash sale ends September 9, 2019.

Not your style? Check out more from Karen Scott here and the rest of the Macy’s flash sale here before it’s over!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!