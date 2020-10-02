We Found Proof That Adorable Mini Dresses for Fall Do Exist

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While the fall season does bring cooler temperatures and increased windchill, we refuse to give up our dresses! Sure, our go-to summer frocks have been folded and packed away until next year — but there are still plenty of opportunities to step outside in an adorable dress.

The key is to find an option that effortlessly fits the current climate, and Amazon is a one-stop-shop for all of our fashion needs. Just look at this beauty from FANVOOK. It’s ideal for this time of year!

Get the FANVOOK Women’s 2020 Long Sleeve Button Down Dress for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

This dress is made from a soft knit material that feels fabulous against the skin and blends with the season’s relaxed vibes. We’re particularly drawn to the long sleeves that flare out in a bell style at the wrists. This is also visible on the hem of the dress, which is slightly curved and has a touch of ruffle details.

This casual dress has a simple V-neckline with sewn-on buttons that run down the upper half. To provide the dress with some added shape, there’s a thin elastic in the waistband that’s designed to flatter your frame. The overall look of this dress may be basic, but there are many ways to jazz it up and make it your own! For starters, you can grab your boldest statement jewelry and trophy designer bag and you’ll immediately have a smash-hit autumn outfit.

FANVOOK Women’s 2020 Long Sleeve Button Down Dress (Yellow)

In some areas, it’s currently still warm enough to wear this dress outside without any tights. All you need to do is throw on your favorite jacket and a sleek pair of booties! But when it does get colder, the addition of tights won’t take away from the stylish aesthetic of the dress. Dresses are the easiest garments to wear, and we’re thrilled that year-round picks like this one exist at such affordable prices. It’s time to own fall fashion!

