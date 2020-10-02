Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been making a lot of changes in our wardrobe lately. We’re being pickier than we used to be. Instead of just being like, “Oh, that’s cute and the price is right” and placing the order, we’re putting more thought into it. How will this piece fit into our wardrobe? How many ways can we wear it? What is the fabric made of? What do reviewers think?

While “picky” is often seen as a negative word, when you’re too lax with your shopping rules, you end up with a closet full of pieces you never actually wear — and when you do wear them, they tend to fall apart fast. That’s assuming you can even find them buried behind everything else. That’s why for this sweater dress, we made sure to look through over 50 other options before deciding that it definitely doesn’t get any better than this!

Get the Pink Queen Loose Oversize Turtleneck Sweater Dress starting at just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater dress has so many stellar reviews, and the fact that there are currently 13 colors to choose from doesn’t hurt. That includes a few patterns — animal print and tie-dye lovers, rejoice! As for the material, it’s super soft — not itchy — thick and way, way cozy. The oversize turtle neckline adds to this coziness even more (and looks super chic)!

One unexpected thing about this sweater dress? It has pockets! It’s not common to find pockets in pullover sweater pieces, but they work perfectly here, and we’d never turn down pockets anyway!

While this is a dress, it’s on the shorter side, and because of the overall look of the piece, it can definitely be worn as a tunic as well. Throw it on over jeans for a super comfy, casual look, or over leggings to dive even deeper into the comfy part. And when it comes time to lose the bottoms and wear it as a dress, get creative! You can stick with sneakers or loafers, or you can use all of that leg room to your advantage with tall boots or strappy heels!

This is a wonderful time of year to grab this dress. You can wear it on its own right now, and then simply start to layer up when the temperature drops down over the winter. So cute either way!

