Simple Style! You Can Wear This Waffle Knit Top on Repeat This Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We are fully feeling the fall spirit now that it’s officially October! While the summer season still lingers in September, the chillier weather is rapidly approaching — and we’re so ready. That means cozy sweaters, pumpkin-flavored beverages and beautiful fall foliage.

Of course, a seasonal shift means your closet needs an immediate update. We’re all going to be wearing less tank tops and many more long-sleeve shirts, like this one from Farktop! It’s soft, comfortable and it will team well with whatever you already have in your closet.

Farktop Women’s V Neck Waffle Knit Henley Top (Grey)

Get the Farktop Women’s V Neck Waffle Knit Henley Top for prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2020, but are subject to change.



This knit top is designed in a flattering henley V-neck style. It’s a loose and classic option that’s made to be paired with leggings, denim or a skirt. Naturally, we adore the waffle quality of the fabric. If you’ve ever owned this type of knit, you know that it’s super lightweight and comfortable — and this top is no exception!

You can score this staple shirt in so many different colors and styles. If you want to take it beyond just one shade, there are color-blocked versions and even a variety of animal prints as well! Think of this as a piece you can always count on, especially when you can’t decide what to wear.

Farktop Women’s V Neck Waffle Knit Henley Top (Brick Red)

Get the Farktop Women’s V Neck Waffle Knit Henley Top for prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

It comes as no surprise that Amazon shoppers love this top just as much as we do! They claim it provides the perfect feminine edge while still keeping is casual, and that the material feels so relaxing to wear. This top is ideal for the start of the fall season, and you can continue to layer it as the winter rolls in. Basics are an essential in anyone’s closet, which is why we’re adding this top to our carts immediately!

See it: Get the Farktop Women’s V Neck Waffle Knit Henley Top for prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Farktop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!