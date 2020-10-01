This Slouchy, Reversible Sweater Dress Just Dropped Right in Time for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling a bit unsure about how to approach fall fashion this year? What’s in? What’s out? What colors and features should you be looking for? It can be hard to keep up. Sometimes it’s something new, sometimes it’s a returning style we thought was gone for good. Fashion is fickle, but that’s part of what makes it so fun!

We don’t want you to worry. We’re here to guide you on the right path into the new season. You’re going to love what’s coming too. Oversized fits are so big right now — literally and figuratively. The slouchier, the comfier, the better. Of course, that doesn’t mean wearing the wrong size sweatsuit everywhere. There’s a way to do the style in a chic sense. You need a piece specifically created to be oversized, like this newly-launched dress on Amazon!

Get the ACKKIA Ribbed Knit Sweater Midi Dress starting at just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

You definitely want to make sure you’re one of the first to grab this ribbed sweater dress. It has a cozy, thick look to it, but it’s unexpectedly lightweight and even has some stretch so it can hug your curves without constricting your movement. There are slits at the sides to help with that too!

This piece has long, slouchy sleeves with dropped shoulders, the fabric pooling over each wrist to create an exaggerated bishop sleeve effect. Follow the sleeves up to find an off-the-shoulder neckline you can wear various ways, as well as a V shape in back. Prefer the V to be in front instead? Switch it around! Why not? Seriously, it’s even encouraged by the brand!

You know this dress is ingeniously designed because it’s oversized but still manages to be so flattering. It’s something you’ll reach for both on days when you wake up feeling fabulous and on days when you wake up feeling bloated and drained of confidence.

It’s important to note that this dress does not come with the belt shown in the photos, but it does give you a great idea of how to style it. Everyone owns belts! You can also keep things extra comfy (and still cute!) by leaving it totally unbelted. Even a crossbody bag could make a big difference in your look. Play around a little and see just how many ways you can rock it!

