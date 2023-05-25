This Eye Cream Reduces the Size and Color of Persistent Dark Circles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are some people who suffer from dark circles every once in a blue moon, while others are constantly grappling with the problem. It may be due to genetics, diet or a slew of other variables which make it more difficult to find an eye cream to actually make them less visible.

But you can’t lose hope, as there are certainly superpower treatments on the market to get the job done, and this eye cream from Farmacy is one of them! It may take some time to see satisfying results, but with patience and persistence, the cream may help dramatically reduce the size and color of dark circles. Dreams do come true!

Get the Farmacy Wake Up Honey Eye Cream for prices starting at $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

This nourishing eye cream utilizes a honey blend as its base to provide your skin with intense hydration, which is one of the ways it can start to reduce dark circles. When you don’t get enough sleep, your heavy circles make it known immediately, so you will reportedly notice an improvement right after your first application. The formula also has vitamin C to instantly brighten the complexion, plus up-cycled cranberry peptide for skin smoothing and anti-aging benefits. But the main ingredient which deeply targets dark circles is encapsulated caffeine to give your under-eyes the wake-up call they desperately need!

As noted above, early improvements may pop up quickly — but for more serious dark circles, it will likely take more time. For these cases, we defer to the clinical trials performed with the eye cream — after eight weeks, nearly 100% of all participants showed a reduction in their dark circles, both in color and size. Reviewers have also noted impressive results in just “a few days,” which goes to show how quickly the cream gets to work. How long it will take for you to see goal results will vary, but you’re practically guaranteed to downgrade your dark circles by introducing this product to your daily routine. In a crowded beauty space, Farmacy stands out as a solid option that won’t break the bank!

