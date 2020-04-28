Hula Hoop Your Way to 6-Pack Abs With This Fun Fan-Favorite From Amazon

For some of us, popular exercises and techniques were just never going to work. Maybe we physically can’t do them, or perhaps the motivation to actually push through the workouts not only once, but over and over again, is microscopic. If push-ups, crunches, HIIT classes and weight-lifting elicit a groan and eye roll out of you, keep reading!

What if your entire workout routine could just be…hula hooping? We’re serious! Hula hoops aren’t just for children. Sure, the flimsy plastic ones might be, but we’re way past those. We’re taking things up a notch. Ever try keeping a weighted hula hoop up around your hips? Because it’s going to change everything!

Get the Dynamis Fat Burning Weighted Hoola Hoop for just $35 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 9, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

A fun way to lose weight? For real? Yes, for real. Nearly 700 reviewers swear by this weighted hula hoop, saying it’s the first piece of workout equipment they’ve ever bought that actually had them excited to get their sweat on. They say it’s so easy to set up and break down too, with six detachable parts that make it perfect for traveling. Most of all, shoppers love seeing the progress they’ve made. Not only can they keep the hoop up for way longer than before, but inches are falling off their waistline in no time!

This hula hoop weighs just over three pounds and is perfectly balanced throughout. Three pounds doesn’t seem like a lot on paper, but once you have it around your hips, you will feel the burn fast. It also has a foam-padded exterior to take care of your body and keep things comfortable — giving your core a nice massage as you hula!

Get the Dynamis Fat Burning Weighted Hoola Hoop for just $35 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 9, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

There are so many potential benefits of using this Dynamis hoop. Mainly, you could tone your abs, obliques and back muscles, but as you keep your arms up and squat to keep the hoop up, you’ll also be working and strengthening the rest of your body. Hula hooping is major cardio too — your heart will be pumping!

On top of all of that, using this hoop could improve your coordination, balance, endurance and flexibility…all while watching TV in your living room or soaking up the sun in your backyard. Dynamis is so sure you’re going to love it, there is a 100% total satisfaction guarantee with a full refund available within 30 days of purchase. Go on — see for yourself just how great it is!

Get the Dynamis Fat Burning Weighted Hoola Hoop for just $35 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 9, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Dynamis here and shop all of Amazon’s current Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!