Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a once-in-a-while jogger, a YouTube cardio fiend or someone who’s thinking about getting into the running game for the very first time, a running sneaker is a must-have in your shoe closet. Even if you’re just going for a walk around the block, there’s no comfort like that of a running sneaker.

Speaking of comfort, if we’re talking shoes, we’re talking Allbirds. The internet is full of arguments and disagreements everywhere you click, but if there’s one thing everyone can harmoniously agree on, it’s how incredibly comfy Allbirds shoes are. Even celebs are obsessed! The brand has impressed Us again and again with its innovative and eco-friendly footwear, but its newest release — just in time for spring weather — might just be its best ever!

The brand new Tree Dasher is Allbirds’ “most technical shoe yet.” While typical sneakers are created with oil-based plastics that damage our environment, the Dasher is “powered by the sun, rain and soil” to give you the lightest carbon footprint possible. It’s a sustainable sneaker seemingly sent by the heavens above, but there is no denying the meticulous and ingenious work the brand put into making it!

To ensure perfection, Allbirds biomechanically tested its new Tree Dashers on runners for over a year, with both professional and amateur athletes taking them for a spin — collectively covering thousands of miles. These shoes were designed for everyone to enjoy (see men’s sizes here!) — and on every surface, whether we’re talking road or sand. Don’t worry about dirtying them up; you can wash them right in the machine!

Like with every pair of Allbirds, the Tree Dashers are expertly crafted from heel to toe. The one-piece eucalyptus-based knit upper and embroidered eyelets are only the beginning of the coziness and support your feet are about to experience. The anatomically contoured footbed, the famous castor bean foam insole and the Merino wool along the heel counter will just immerse your foot with extreme comfort from every angle. And how about that dual-density SweetFoam midsole, designed to bounce energy back at you so you can get the most out of your run? All the way down to the natural rubber outsole, this shoe is infinitely impressive.

These odor-minimizing shoes — yes, we knew you were wondering — are currently available in four limited-edition colors. Geyser plays with gorgeous blues, Thunder keeps things traditional with black and white, Flame is peachy perfection and Cyclone is a minty green stunner for summer. We know we’d be grateful to have any of them, and we’re sure they would make a great gift too. Mother’s Day, anyone?

These shoes are sure to start selling out of sizes fast, so grab your favorite today! Need socks to go with them? Allbirds’ Trino Sprinters were literally engineered to be paired with your new Tree Dashers!

