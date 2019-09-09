Bundle Up for Fall in This 25%-Off Jacket Without Ruining Your Outfit





We love layering up for fall. Bring on the oversized hoodies, the leggings, the wool slippers and the scarves — when the occasion is right, that is. If we’re spending a lazy day at home, going to watch a movie with friends or running out to grab some groceries, we’re all about this type of outfit. But what about when we’re headed out for some nighttime fun?

Imagine this: You’re wearing a killer little black dress, the cutest heels you’ve ever seen and jewelry that shines brighter than anything else. The temperature is dropping though, so what are you going to wear while waiting for your Uber in the cold? A raggedy, oversized hoodie, or a jacket that actually makes your outfit even better?

See it: Get the BLANKNYC Crop Faux Fur Jacket (originally $98) for just $70 at Nordstrom!

When a cute outfit is in danger, this BLANKNYC jacket is the stylish superhero that’s going to save it, and even enhance it! That’s why this jacket has so many amazing reviews, with shoppers calling it “absolutely stunning” and “ridiculously cute.” They say it’s “so luxurious” and its faux fur material is “buttery soft.” One shopper even said they had “never felt anything [that] soft!”

Shoppers say they receive “tons of compliments” every time they wear this jacket out, with strangers stopping them in the street to ask about it and workers asking to borrow it for Instagram photos! There’s no higher praise than that. Others called the quality “beautiful” and had the same idea as Us — noting how this jacket is “perfect on a cold night when you want to bundle up but still look glamorous!”

This jacket has an open front with a cozy notch collar and a silky lining on the interior. It has long sleeves as well as pockets hiding at the sides! Its hem is cropped, hitting just around the top of the hips. Its warm brown shade is called Milk Chocolate, and it goes with basically anything and everything — including black!

BLANKNYC is known for its trendy-yet-classic pieces, the brand’s goal to “infuse minimalist basics with luxe accents,” creating “modern wardrobe staples with a high-fashion edge.” That explains why this jacket is so easy to wear and pair, but also looks like we grabbed it right out of a high-fashion magazine!

Whether we’re going out for a night of dancing or heading to a candlelit dinner for a romantic date, pairing this jacket with an LBD is a no brainer, but we can do so much more with it than that. We know that it makes a great addition to any dress or jumpsuit instead of acting as a distraction, but it’s also an automatic upgrade for more casual looks! Just imagine yourself wearing skinny jeans, a plain tee and sneakers. Now imagine that same outfit with this faux fur jacket on top. No explanation necessary!

We were already so excited to have spotted this fashionable find for under $100, but now that it’s 25% off, we’re practically losing our minds over here. Can the temperature start to drop even faster, please? We’re anxious to start wearing this jacket, well, everywhere! Adding to our shopping bag — right now! Click!

