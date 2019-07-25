



Everyone has their favorite dress. You know the one. The dress that can be worn anywhere, always looks great and gives us that confidence we deserve. It’s the dress we walk a little bit taller in and strut like we’re Bella Hadid on the runway. Problem is, once we found The One, we usually can’t wear it every single day because of limited sizes or color selections.

So what’s our favorite dress we wish we can replicate? This flattering ruched dress that’s become a weekly staple. It’s almost guaranteed to be either on our bodies or in the laundry waiting for its next wear. But we might not have to wait for laundry day ever again because this well-fitting dress (yes, the one with nearly 3,000 reviews!) now has new colors!

See it: Grab the Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress (originally $56) now with prices starting at $45, available at Nordstrom!

We’re not shy about our love for the Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress. If we could have a relationship status with fashion, we’d definitely call this our forever life partner. We have this simple silhouette already as well as in a short-sleeve V-neck, a long-sleeve version and fall colors. But now this dress is back and better than ever in colors for spring and summer!

For those who are unfamiliar, we know what everyone is thinking! Bodycon dresses? We can’t be serious, can we? Indeed we are! Bodycon dresses have gone through a major makeover since we’ve seen them last. Gone are the days where bodycon dresses are too tight and unflattering! This dress is the perfect middleman where flattering meets fitted and it all starts with an easy-to-wear design.

The slip-on design avoids those tight, constricting buttons or zippers to remain chic and comfortable with a more relaxed fit that’s similar to our favorite cut-off T-shirt! The light and breathable material is partially lined for added comfort and perfect for year-round wear. It’s great when looking for a fabric that “gives” a little without stretching. Instead, the slinky-material forms to our body and flatters it while the soft texture ruching on one side ensures it.

Remember how we said this was the dress that keeps on giving? We weren’t lying! This dress comes available in 11 sensational shades. That’s an entire two-weeks worth of work outfits this dress has covered.

Our favorite update? The fun pops of colors this dress comes available in now! The “green parakeet heather” hue is a trendy turquoise-green that’s bold and bright! We also love the “pink lemonade heather” color, which is a bright pink that’s subtle-yet-striking! Both picks are perfect when looking for a standalone piece in the spring or summer. Both will look great when paired under a blazer and with a pair of heels for work!

For those who are new to this dress, it has our everyday essentials, too! For a basic that can be worn more than one way, we’d recommend the black or one of the grey-tones! These colors will look great when layered under any cardigan or with a matching turtleneck underneath. Depending on the weather it can be worn with any mules, flat or over-the-knee boot in our closet!

No matter which we choose, this is the fun and functional dress that can be worn anytime, anywhere!

