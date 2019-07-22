The Under-$40 Leggings Nordstrom Shoppers Rave About Have Pockets





Who doesn’t love leggings? After a long hard day at work, there is nothing better than slipping into our beloved pair. We’ve grown dependent on our leggings. Not only are they comfortable, but they also comfort each and every one of us. Now, while most love leggings for adding that comfort factor into our lives, leggings are so much more than that. They’re not just cute or comfortable. They’re fun and functional, too!

There’s never an excuse not to buy a new pair and we couldn’t contain our excitement when we saw this pair of Zella leggings that have an added special feature.

Looking to step into a new pair of leggings this season? Take a step in the right direction in this pair. We’re confident the Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings will have everyone not only taking steps in the right direction but making major strides!

It’s a tangled web when it comes to leggings. Ever notice how when looking for a tighter fit, some leggings fit too tight? We know we’re not alone but fortunately, we won’t find this problem anywhere near this pair. And why is that?

Well, these leggings were designed to be super well-fitting. They’ll support our muscles, smooth our curves and even optimize our range of motion. The flatlock seaming was designed to cover and smooth out any areas of concern. These leggings are 7/8 length, which means they hit right above the ankle so we have an extra range of motion while exercising, which ideal for runners.

As if this wasn’t enough, the elastic waist and moisture-wicking fabric will keep everyone comfortable and cool. With the warm weather finally hitting Us, this pair of leggings is the best! They’ll not only beat the heat, but they’ll be great when looking to beat our personal bests at an intense gym session.

Did we mention the most unique part? When slipping into this pair, we won’t have to bring along a backpack or a gym bag! The handy side pocket is just the right amount of storage when looking to stash our phones, keys or even debit cards!

There are a few sensational shades that we can select from. We love how these subtle shades are right on trend with the spring and summer season! Slip into this pair of leggings and a matching black sports bra for an Instagram influencer appeal. Don’t be afraid to play with different colors, too!

We already love our Zella leggings, so adding this pair with pockets is just what we need. So many shoppers are just as obsessed, too! Many reviewers noted that you can’t see through these leggings, unlike some expensive brands on the market, which is why this sale is just the icing on the cake!

