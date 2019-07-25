Our Favorite Rain Jacket is Only $120 Available at Nordstrom!





The fastest way to ruin any good #OOTD? Bad weather! It doesn’t matter how many times we’ve checked our weather apps, if Mother Nature wants to rain on our parade, she will. It’s impossible to control the forecast, but fortunately for Us all, there is one thing we can control: our outfits!

We all know that the best defense is a strong offense, and there’s never been a more important time to keep that in mind than while we’re shopping at Nordstrom. Sure, our eyes may gravitate towards those trendier pieces, but let’s change that. Let’s also be sure to stock up on the everyday essentials we need to help make life a little bit easier. Where should we start? Pick up a timeless item on sale, like this rain jacket that can be worn year-round and will survive any storm thrown its way.

See it: Grab The North Face Magnolia Waterproof Rain Jacket for $120 at Nordstrom!

What’s the item we all reach for the minute it starts raining? An umbrella! Sure, they are easy to store in any tote bag or purse, but unfortunately, some do more harm than help. We’ve all experienced an umbrella that wasn’t large enough to cover our bodies as well as those that ended up breaking before we even get home. It’s always a gamble with umbrellas, but want to know what isn’t so risky? This rain coat.

The North Face Magnolia Waterproof Rain Jacket is lightweight and will help us stay dry even in the worst storms. This jacket comes available in four shades including botanical green, black heather, medium grey heather and vintage white. It’s impossible to go wrong here with any of the colors and the reviewers happen to agree. So many of them pointed out how beautiful the shades were, claiming it’s the easy way to look good once the bad weather begins.

Has anyone else noticed how waterproof pieces are always big and bulky? Whether we’re slipping into a pair of rain boots or an oversized puffer, we always find ourselves sweating within minutes. That’s why we’re so obsessed with this coat.

This jacket features a HyVent 2.5 shell, and it’s a complete gamechanger for so many reasons. This fabric created by The North Face is lightweight and breathable, completely water-proof and long-lasting, so we can keep this timeless jacket for years to come.

Remember when we said umbrellas are a gamble? This jacket has an adjustable hood to help keep our hair warm and dry. That’s not the only protective feature here. The two covered side pockets will protect our smartphones or electronic devices, too.

The best part? This rain jacket is so polished and timeless. It can easily pair with any T-shirt and jeans just as easily as it can be worn over any dress or jumpsuit. Reviewers also loved that it’s the perfect travel piece, too. It can easily roll up into any overnight tote or suitcase when we’re heading on the road or vacation. We can also just as easily keep it in our everyday bags for when inclement weather strikes. Consider this jacket the investment piece we’ll use over and over again.

