When it comes to sleeping, there are those who prefer to sleep alone and others who like to sleep with someone else in their bed. Whether we are looking for the perfect companion or not, everyone needs a blanket.

What constitutes as the perfect blanket? Obviously, it must be warm and comfortable. As for the perfect companion, while we’re certain that special someone is out there somewhere, we may have just found a companion that’s actually a blanket.

The latest and greatest companion these days comes in the form of a weighted blanket. For those trying to wrap their heads around what this is, might we recommend wrapping arms around it instead.

See it: Grab the Quility Premium Weighted Blanket starting at $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2019, but are subject to change.

A weighted blanket is an ultimate tool for sleepers looking to improve their sleep and the top reviewed Quility Premium Weighted Blanket is where it’s at. It’s ideal for shoppers looking to be supported and held down, in all the right ways. The blanket emulates those same feelings of a comfortable hug, but without someone giving that hug. It can help to relax and comfort users so much that, in turn, they fall asleep faster and sleep better throughout the night.

The pressure of a weighted blanket creates the most comfortable environment help us fall asleep. Loosely speaking, a weighted blanket creates the sense of being swaddled but without the personal connection or added weight. Instead, the weighted blanket gives that same sense of warmth, safety, and security — with actual weight from a blanket.

The craftsmanship of the blanket is part of the reason this blanket is so widely regarded. The weighted blanket is made of 100% breathable natural cotton material and is then filled with premium glass beads which are then distributed into small polyester pockets. To prevent any slip-ups or glass bead leakage, the blanket ensures two layers of microfiber inside which is breathable and designed to offer temperature control. Which ultimately means what? Sleepers will feel cozy but without that unbearable “I’m heating up” or “I can’t breathe” feeling we know far too well.

See it: Grab the Quility Premium Weighted Blanket starting at $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2019, but are subject to change.

For shoppers looking for a second opinion on just how magnificent this blanket is, we’ve got one. Kourtney Kardashian, JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, and Vanessa Grimaldi are amongst the many, many celebrities who can’t help but go wild over weighted blankets. And we can hardly blame them because these blanket are so versatile and there’s something for everyone.

The Quility Premium Weighted Blanket is also available in so many shades there really is one for everyone! The shades are truly endless as each blanket includes an exterior cover color, as well as an actual blanket color, which is so genius because of the endless versatility. It will easily match in any and every home, adding pops of colors throughout every room! The six combinations available are Grey Cotton Blanket + Grey Minky Cover, Grey Cotton Blanket + Navy Blue Minky Cover, Grey Cotton Blanket + Patterns Minky Cover, Grey Cotton Blanket + Pink Minky Cover, Light Grey Cotton Blanket + Ivory Minky Cover, Light Grey Cotton Blanket + Tide Minky Cover.

The sizes available for purchase are just as vast, too. Shoppers can select from nine different sizes which coordinate fabulously with a size conversion chart to fit a person perfectly when matched with their height and weight. It is stated that each blanket is designed to weigh 10% to 12% of our body weight which ensures users will not be weighed down or feel crushed. This is even more amazing as the smallest size can be matched to toddler-aged children all the way to adults. There is a size to fit all!

The blanket isn’t just hype, it’s worth the hype. There are over 14,000 reviews in favor of the blanket with users ranging in experiences, which all ring positive. One reviewer loves how cost-effective the blanket is compared to other weighted blankets, especially since blankets and covers usually are sold as separates. Here, it is a two-for-one deal, which everyone seems to love! Another reviewer loves how cozy and comfortable it is, and was in awe just how evenly distributed the weight is. Others noted how they were afraid weighted blankets would feel like too much weight but were surprised how light it feels. Fear not, it seems users did not have any traumatizing experiences either!

We could go on and on about just how amazing this weighted blanket is but in order to understand the real magic, we recommend jumping on the bandwagon and see why 14,000 reviewers consider this blanket to be the most “top notch” one available!

See it: Grab the Quility Premium Weighted Blanket starting at $70 at Amazon! Not your style? Find additional blanket styles available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2019, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!