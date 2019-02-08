Don’t sleep on this trend! People have been raving about weighted blankets all year and like all cool bedtime products, Us readers have been all over them. The blankets are meant to improve sleep by keeping Us cool, but that’s not all. The added weight is designed to prevent tossing and turning among other great sleeping benefits.

Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and The Bachelorette stars Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have also shared that weighted blankets have become their new secret weapon for making bedtime more restful.

For anyone who hasn’t yet hopped into bed with these trendy blankets, it’s not too late to give them a try. In fact, the Shop With Us team just spotted a wicked good holiday sale on weighted blankets, so now is the best time to snag one!

The Weighting Comforts brand makes bedding designed to improve sleep and reduce anxiety. Lucky for Us, it has extended the holiday sale on blankets of different sizes and styles. These weighted blankets are meant to improve sleep by creating an experience similar to “a deep tissue massage,” according to Weighting Comforts. This pressure then reportedly releases serotonin in the body, some of which becomes melatonin, the key to helping relaxation and sleep.

We were sold at “deep tissue massage” so this is a great self-care gift even beyond the holiday season. The Weighting Comforts COOLMAX Weighted Blanket is made with 100 percent cotton but the design also includes COOLMAX technology meant to transport moisture away from our bodies so we are cool and dry when it gets hot while we sleep.

This is a smart blanket pick for anyone prone to sweating overnight. On cooler days, the fiber structure still works as an effective warm layer so we get a perfect balance. Aside from the weight and cooling technology, we also benefit from major softness thanks to a tufting process Weighting Comforts does during the design process.

The COOLMAX blanket comes in two colors: light grey and white. Our favorite pick is the light grey version since it is available in three weight options: 15, 20 and 25 pounds. Shoppers who prefer a white blanket can choose between 20 and 25 pounds.

These adult weighted blankets are purposefully designed to be about the size of a twin-size blanket so we actually get the benefits of the weight. Weighting Comforts notes that a wider blanket spread across a queen or king size bed would cause the weight to be absorbed more by the bed than our bodies.

Since sleeping with extra weight on our bodies is likely a strange experience at first, Weighting Comforts also notes that it could take a few days to get used to the blankets. There are a few ways to sleep with these blankets so we feel as comfortable as possible. We can lay it on top of our regular comforters or sleep under it alone. We could also only lay under it with just the lower or upper half of our bodies.

Shoppers who prefer a lighter weight and also love decorating the rooms in their homes for the holidays might love the limited edition Weighting Comforts Holiday Plaid Weighted Blanket in the festive red, black and grey plaid print.

The plaid blanket is made of 100 percent cotton at seven pounds and is significantly lighter than the adult weighted blankets. Because of its size, this one is meant for individual use only.

Shoppers who want to take baby steps and go even lighter with the pounds can try the Weighting Comforts Mini Blue Chambray Weighted Blanket, which is also in the sale!

This chambray blanket only weighs five pounds and is also meant for individual use.

What makes Us really excited about trying these Weighting Comforts blankets is the 30 Day Better Sleep Guarantee policy. If we are unsatisfied with the blanket for any reason, we can send it back within 30 days and it will be completely refunded.

Note: The Weighting Comforts blankets are not intended to replace actual medical treatment for body pain or anxiety. Us Weekly recommends seeing a doctor for the best results.

