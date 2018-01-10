These Chic Sunglasses Take Pictures and Videos for Snapchat

Two things the Shop With Us team will always love are a great sale and a great time! Buying an array of outfits gives Us a rush but we love the memories we make while wearing those ensembles even more. From weekly yoga classes with our besties wearing leggings to holiday parties in the velvet dress we loved so much it had to be snagged in two colors — every style is attached to a moment we never want to forget.

The way we commit those experiences to memory and share them within our circle of friends is, of course, with quick photos shared online or in our lively group chats. Lucky for Us, we just discovered a cool way to capture our good looks and great times without even having to pause and snap the photo.

No one wants to be the person stumbling into people while snapping selfies and toting around those expensive cameras can make anyone feel nervous. That is why Snap Inc. is treating Us to a new, fashion-forward line of Spectacles that look great and make snapping visuals more natural than ever.

The sunglasses have integrated cameras that take photos and record high-definition videos for up to 30 seconds. The Spectacles also feature an onboard memory system with fast transfer speeds, allowing Us to easily port over media to our phones and social accounts. To top it all off, these sunglasses are also water resistant.

Snapping photos is as easy as pressing the button conveniently located near the temple. To take a photo, we simply press and hold the button. For videos, all we have to do is press it once to record for ten seconds and again to push the recording time up to 30 seconds.

Such a quick process means we can keep our phones put away and spend more time enjoying the moments we got so stylishly dressed for — whether it be a dinner out with friends or Ferris wheel rounds at Coachella. No more pausing our dance moves or putting down the cocktails to catch footage of the fun.

Snap Inc. makes three different sunglass styles which are all specifically designed to sync content to Snapchat wirelessly. The styles are the Veronica, Nico and Original.

The coolest part about the ordering process is that we get to virtually try before we buy with the simple scan of a Snapchat code to see how the Spectacles will look on our faces.

Warning: These frames are so cute, the cell phone preview may convince a true accessories lover to snag more than one pair for the sake of options.

Check out the gorgeous unisex designs down below.

Spectacles 2 Original

See it: Scoop up the Spectacles 2 Original sunglasses for $150 with free two-day shipping while all colors are in stock.

The Spectacles 2 Original glasses come in three colors: onyx, ruby and sapphire.

Spectacles 2 Nico

See it: Scoop up the Spectacles 2 Nico sunglasses for $200 with free two-day shipping.

Unlike the Original, this Nico design comes polarized lens but can only recharge using the included charging cable.

Spectacles 2 Veronica

See it: Scoop up the Spectacles 2 Veronica sunglasses for $200 with free two-day shipping.

The lenses for Spectacles 2 Veronica are the perfect choice for anyone looking for sunglasses with polarized lenses.

Like the Niko version, the Veronica sunglasses can only recharge using the included charging cable.

Each pair of glasses comes in a full kit complete with a protective case, charging cable and a cleaning cloth. They are also compatible with the iPhone 5 or higher and Android devices running Android 4.4 or above with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Wi-Fi Direct.

Since the sunglasses are water-resistant, we cannot wait to take these frames with Us to the pool and beach during the summer. We also love that the Spectacles can be recharged in less than an hour and when the battery is full, they can record up to 70 videos!

Ordering these cool new sunglasses is designed to be a stress-free experience. For shoppers in the U.S. who wear prescription lenses, they can join in on the fun by choosing to add prescription lenses at checkout on www.spectacles.com. Additionally, Snap Inc. accepts returns that are sent within 30 days of a purchase. A limited warranty exists for the glasses and it varies based on the country the products are ordered from.

We cannot wait to turn up our accessories game and capture all the best moments with these cool Spectacles sunglasses.

See it: Scoop up the Spectacles sunglasses while all three styles are in stock and available with free two-day shipping. Up to six frames can be purchased in a single order and do not forget to use the Snapchat app for a virtual try-on!

