There Are So Many Stylish Ways to Rock This Flowy Lace Cami

You don’t need an expansive wardrobe or endless budget to create show-stopping outfits. The key lies in versatility — or, more specifically, picking out pieces that can be styled in tons of different ways.

This strappy cami from Amazon just so happens to be one of those pieces. At first glance, we could picture all of the looks it will instantly elevate. Plus, it has a laid-back vibe that’s completely spot-on for the summer season!

Get the Feager Women Lace V Neck Chiffon Cami for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2020, but are subject to change.



This V-neck top has two sets of straps on the shoulders that form a criss-cross in the back area. The lace portion resembles a bralette, and the fabric beneath it flows fabulously! It’s designed in a style that creates a ruffle effect, and there are two tiers to add extra volume. It’s the ideal breezy tank that’s bound to be a summer wardrobe essential.

If you’re curious what we’re thinking of in the styling department, we have a few ideas for you. This top can seamlessly pair with distressed denim shorts, but if you want to upgrade the ensemble even more, you can throw some skintight faux-leather pants into the mix. Of course, you can team the top with leggings — or try out a pair of flared jeans for a retro look!

This top is currently available in nine different shades. There are brighter hues, as well as your classic black and white options. The straps in the back are adjustable so that you can make them as long or short as you prefer. The back of the lace portion is ruched and stretchy so that it can fit snugly. Thanks to the peplum silhouette, the look is ultra-flattering. Shoppers that were nervous about this top fitting their chest appropriately were pleasantly surprised. Simply put, this is a summer sensation!

