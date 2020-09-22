Eye Strain? Headaches? Can’t Sleep? Time to Try These Blue Light Glasses

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Okay, we want to do a quick check-in with you right now. How do your eyes feel? Is it a huge relief when you close them for a few seconds? Does your head hurt? Did you get enough sleep last night? Do you feel a sense of stress and strain? There’s a good chance of all of the above — especially if you spent all day in front of a computer, tablet cash register, TV screen or phone. Maybe it was even none of the above, but you spent the day under fluorescent lighting. These could all be huge factors in your eye health and overall wellness!

Blue light isn’t the type of light that glows a sapphire shade or shoots out a cerulean laser. It’s less obvious than that, but it shows up in every scenario we listed above. In fact, if you’re reading these words right now, you’re being affected by blue light. Want to cut down on that eye strain, those headaches and that insomnia? You need some blue light glasses, stat!

Get the FEIDU Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

These non-prescription glasses are seriously affordable and perfect for any contact wearers or anyone who normally goes bare-eyed. You get two pairs for under $15…and they’re actually really chic! From their keyhole bridge to their gorgeous color choices, we’d be happy to end up with any pack of these blue light beauties.

These scratch-resistant glasses are made to filter out blue light, aiming to keep your eyes and body comfortable and your stress level down. They claim to have both UV400 protection and glare reduction, and unlike other heavily-tinted blue light glasses, the lenses are made to have low color distortion so you can see clearly!

If you feel like you’re having trouble getting through the day because of visual fatigue and overall discomfort, there’s no reason not to give these glasses a shot. They could change everything. Blue light glasses have become a major must-have for so many people around the world over the past couple of years, and they’re only growing more and more popular as shoppers experience positive results!

Now, the real question — which pairs are your favorites? The butterfly design is gorgeous, but we love a good clear frame too. We can also keep it classic with black or embrace our wild side with some leopard. We can’t choose! Good thing they’re so affordable!

