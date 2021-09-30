Memory Foam Bras Exist — And We’re Buying This 1 in Every Color

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s no shortage of bras on the market, and they’re made from all different kinds of materials. There are classic cotton ones, sultry lace options and undergarments with hefty padding. We’ve even seen water bras in the past — and quite frankly, we’re relieved that trend has come and gone!

But bras made from memory foam? That’s definitely less common, but they do exist. If you’ve never tried one before, shoppers say that this T-shirt bra from Felina is one of the best! Of course, if you’re not sure about the benefits of a memory foam bra, we’re here to give you the low-down.

Get the Felina Aubrie Seamless Memory Foam T-Shirt Bra for prices starting at $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

In the same way that memory foam mattresses contour to your body for a perfect night’s sleep, a memory foam bra will contour your curves for a precise fit! Memory foam is actually moldable, unlike other types of padding that bras typically have. Even if you find an undergarment that’s as close to an ideal fit as you can get, you might still deal with awkward gaping that doesn’t look particularly flattering under clothes. The good news? Memory foam can give you a seriously seamless look!

Shoppers describe this is a great everyday bra, but it’s so much more than average! It has lace details along the band and a slight sheen to the material of the cups. We also love the demi-style that will work with low-cut tops and dresses. You can adjust the straps to wear them straight or in a cross-cross style!

At the moment, the bra is available in five neutral shades — and we’re ready to buy every single one! If it’s as “impressive” as reviewers say, we’re all in for a treat. It’s difficult to find the perfect bra — especially when shopping online. Luckily, thanks to these these shoppers’ rave reviews, this Felina bra may be a must!

