This Strapless Convertible Bra Has Shoppers Freaking Out With Excitement

Now, we know what you’re thinking after reading that title. Excitement? Over a bra? Psh. That’s not even possible. The most we can really do is tolerate a bra, right? In most cases, we would definitely agree with that sentiment, but it’s not like we want it to be true. If an actual, truly amazing bra came into our lives, we certainly wouldn’t be mad about it!

Well, the moment has come. The wildest part of it all? This bra is strapless. Strapless bras are the absolute hardest to get right. Support and comfort usually fly out the window, and we’re left worrying all day about keeping our bra from falling down to our hips. No more of that! And hey, this bra comes with straps too — is there anything it can’t do?

Get the Felina Essentials Longline Strapless Convertible Bra for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Let’s dive into the details to find out why this bra actually has reviewers freaking out over how obsessed they are with it. Along with being silky-soft, which is always a plus, you’ll notice right away that it has a longline fit — reaching down to the natural waist. This not only has a smoothing effect in front and back, but it’s extra supportive and can help create a cinched-in effect like a corset — but much more comfortably.

This bra’s non-slip, seamless technology is also a major benefit. If you’re sick of constant readjustments and would rather forget you’re even wearing a bra, then you’ll love this bra’s silicone accents, power mesh lining and soft boning. It stays up all the while maintaining a beautiful shape!

This bra is meant to truly stay invisible under clothing. Its hook-and-eye closures in back have a low-profile design, and in front, it plunges low, the cups rounding so they don’t peek out from under your top or dress. The material also doesn’t cling to clothing!

Want to add on the straps? You don’t have to stick with just the traditional, over-the-shoulder style. You can also wear them halter-style or criss-cross them to go with different types of pieces. This versatility will make this bra an essential not only for daily life, but even for important events like weddings. No need to find something new just because your gown has a certain strap style!

This bra is currently available in two very wearable shades: Black and Bare, which is a beige nude. It tends to run a little small, so we recommend checking the size chart just below the color selection before adding to your cart and checking out. Then you can finally join in with the other excited shoppers!

