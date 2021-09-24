We Refuse to Go Through Fall Without This Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt Poncho

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s plan out the ultimate lazy Sunday. First of all, your phone will definitely be on silent mode and zero alarms will be set. You’ll wake up naturally and feeling well rested, just having snoozed peacefully for at least eight full hours. You burrow your feet into your cloud-like slippers and go to open the front door where your freshly delivered breakfast is waiting for you (We called for you!), and you settle down on the couch for your favorite feel-good morning shows on TV. Perhaps something on HGTV, or a cozy competition show like NBC’s Making It.

You’re welcome to spend the rest of the day in full chill mode on the couch, snacking, sipping on warm drinks and not worrying about one single responsibility or upcoming event. Just relaxing and letting time float by. Okay, but there’s just one thing — you need something perfect to wear for this significant non-occasion!

Get the Felina Sweatshirt Poncho for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

No need to worry. Keep that calm mindset strong because we’ve got you. Just a couple of clicks on Amazon and you’ll be totally set. Once we saw this piece, we couldn’t picture another lazy Sunday without it, and we just knew you’d love it too. It’s part sweatshirt, part poncho and all cozy bliss!

This piece is an ultra-soft pullover that’s even softer on the inside with its fleece lining. The large kangaroo pocket in front is fleece-lined too. Up top, you have an adjustable drawstring funnel neckline, and you’ll find ribbing at the cuffs of the long sleeves. Because this piece is poncho-inspired, it’s long and super roomy, offering up a handkerchief-style hem with open sides underneath the sleeves, allowing you to sprawl out on the couch with the utmost ease!

This piece is like a wearable blanket, but details like the funnel neckline actually elevate it to the point that even shoppers who work in business casual environments wear it for Zoom meetings. Off camera, though, feel free to get into full comfort-mode with a pair of velvety leggings (like these Felina favorites) and maybe some fuzzy socks!

One of our favorite parts of this sweatshirt poncho is that it’s one size fits most, meaning you won’t have to consult confusing size charts or pull out the measuring tape to figure out what to add to your cart. All you have to do is pick a color: Heather Charcoal or Olive!

This piece will be a staple in the fall and winter, whether you’re hanging out inside or need to leave home for a football game, a fire pit, a dog park visit or a curbside pickup. We have a feeling you might be blasting that air conditioning just a little harder come spring and summer too — just so you don’t have to take it off!

