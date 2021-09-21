This Sweater Tank Is an Exceptional Fall Layering Piece

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always feel so excited for the fashion opportunities that fall brings…until we actually check our closet and realize we have no good outfits. We bought such cute pieces last fall, so what happened? It’s an inexplicable phenomenon worthy of an X-Files investigation. Mulder and Scully, please call Us ASAP.

The only real way to fix this, of course, is by buying some new pieces for your closet. Even if you only have a few free hangers, you’ll be okay. You just need to look for pieces like this sweater tank, which can act as the inspiration for many stylish fall looks!

Get the SweatyRocks V-Neck Ribbed Crop Cami starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2021, but are subject to change.

This tank is made of a ribbed knit material, so it’s like a sweater minus the sleeves. Instead, it has skinny straps more like a tank or cami. It’s super stretchy and fitted but not tight, and it’s obviously very soft. Having that slight extra weight to your top without covering yourself up completely is perfect for layering without feeling too chilly or too hot!

This crop top has a V-neckline, and we need to point out how the ribbing changes direction to follow the neckline and the arm holes, creating a triangle shape at each side of the chest for a flattering, contouring effect. An unexpected detail like this can truly make a solid tank stand out against other solid tanks!

This tank can most certainly be worn on its own, layered only over a bra (or nothing at all). Pair it with denim shorts or full-length jeans, or dress it up with a glossy skirt and heels. When the weather cools down a little more though, you have so many options. Layer it over a long-sleeve, turtleneck top or maybe over a simple short sleeve tee. We’d also love to see it over one of those trendy mesh tops, like this Amazon favorite!

Of course, you can layer on top too, wearing this sweater tank with an oversized flannel on top, either partially buttoned or fully open. We’d also love to see it with a faux-leather moto jacket, a denim jacket and a bomber jacket — it will work with all of those fall outerwear staples. It’s a must for pairing with shackets too!

