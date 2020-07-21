This Bestselling 10-Pack of KN95 Face Masks Is on Sale at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s hard to believe that four months have gone by since the start of the quarantine period and COVID-19 pandemic. As restrictions slowly ease up and many start to find a new normal, there’s no denying the threat of the virus and need to practice proper protocol is still strong.

According to the CDC, one of the keys to avoiding unwanted spikes in coronavirus cases is to wear a mask while out in public — especially when you’re in a place where you can’t maintain social distancing (at least six feet apart from others). These N95 style masks are a great option to provide as much protection as possible, and have been a popular choice for many consumers.

Get the Feradyne KN95 Mask Pack of 10 (originally $35) on sale for $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

These masks look like the professional-grade N95 masks that must be reserved for first responders who need them most. Although these won’t be valuable in a medical setting, they are ideal for everyday life — and tests conclude that they possess a proper filtration rate. They have five layers of protection that can help filter out dust or any other types of unwanted particles in the air.

These masks fit most face sizes and cover the nose and the mouth comfortably, with an added metal bridge that you can shape accordingly. They have two stretchy ear loops on each size, and the fabric has a cone-like shape to it.

Reviews state that this 10-pack mask set has “been the best investment thus far” in terms of pandemic prep. What makes shoppers feel so confident about these masks is that they have reportedly been tested and proven to work well by the CDC, which is the ultimate stamp of approval.

Look, these may not be the most stylish masks around, but you can confidently wear them and feel truly taken care of. As a reminder, the best way to keep yourself and your community safe is by staying home as much as you can. If you do have to step out, your most important accessory is your face mask!

