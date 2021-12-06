7 Festive Holiday Sweatshirts for a Cozy, Cheerful Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The holidays for Us aren’t just about the gifts, the traditional decor and the food. We absolutely love all of that, of course, but we like to go even further. We want Mariah Carey blasting from the speakers every single day, we want the holiday-inspired nail art, we want the candles that smell of sugar plums and fir — and we definitely want something cute and festive to wear both on the holiday itself and the days leading up to it!

Holiday sweaters are great, but holiday sweatshirts are often even cozier and better when it comes to lounging around at home and taste-testing all of the Christmas cookies. Want to see some of our faves? Scroll down to shop — they’re all on Amazon!

This Fierce, Festive Sweatshirt

A Christmas tree sweatshirt that incorporates leopard print? This is everything we never knew we needed. Now that we’ve seen it, we can’t go another day without it!

Get the Chuntianran Leopard Christmas Tree Merry and Bright Sweatshirt for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This First-Thing-in-the-Morning Sweatshirt

As soon as we get out of bed on a winter morning, the first thing we’re reaching for is a cozy sweatshirt. As soon as we’re dressed, it’s time for coffee — or maybe some hot cocoa. If you can relate, this holiday drink sweatshirt is definitely for you!

Get the LAZYCHILD Christmas Sweatshirt starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Grinch Sweatshirt

We’re always drawn to anything with The Grinch on it — especially if there’s some humor involved (as there should be). This “Resting Grinch Face” pullover is just perfect for the holiday season. Even if you’re not looking to steal Christmas, you’ll certainly steal the show!

Get the Oipunshle Graphic Fleece Sweatshirt for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Minnie Mouse Sweatshirt

You’d recognize that iconic silhouette and bow anywhere, but Disney lovers will especially enjoy the festive colors and snowflakes that help make up this Minnie Mouse sweatshirt. So incredibly cute!

Get the Disney Minnie Mouse Icon Holiday Snowflakes Sweatshirt for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Funny Sweatshirt

It’s not always easy to convince yourself to be cheerful and active when the weather is so cold and the snow won’t stop falling, but the joy of the holidays always manages to find its way to you. Nodding in agreement? Grab this funny sweatshirt!

Get the Mousya Christmas Skull Sweatshirt for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Made-for-Mom Sweatshirt

As as kid you might not have realized, but there’s a good chance your mom was probably the driving force behind your holiday celebrations (and all of your awesome presents). Whether you’re the Mama Claus now or you want to recognize someone else’s efforts, this sweatshirt is the way to go!

Get the Egelexy Mama Claus Sweatshirt for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Very Meowry Sweatshirt

Calling all cat lovers! This extra adorable “Catmas” sweatshirt will capture your heart. Cats may be infamous for messing up Christmas trees, but on this sweatshirt, they make up a super cute one!

Get the Cimeiee Merry Catmas Sweatshirt for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other holiday sweatshirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

