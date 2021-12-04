18 Fail-Safe Gifts That Will Please Even the Hardest People to Shop For

While we might have an endless list of awesome gift ideas for a best friend or sibling, other people leave Us totally stuck. They don’t love fashion or beauty, they’re not super into art, pets or music and they leave no clues as to what they want anywhere. They don’t follow any businesses on Instagram and even when you ask them what they want, they say, “Oh, I don’t know.”

So, what do you buy them? That’s the million dollar question. Don’t fret if you have someone like this in your life though, because we’ve got the answer. We’ve put together a list of fail-safe food and plant gifts that even people who usually make gift shopping a struggle are sure to enjoy. Check them out below!