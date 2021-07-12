Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s wardrobe revamp time — also known as our favorite time! Any chance to buy ourselves some pretty, flattering new clothing, we’re going to take. The dream is to have a closet full of mega-flattering pieces that never leave us with nothing to wear. But is it possible?

Usually, buying ourselves a huge number of new pieces would be a little too expensive, but during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we absolutely cannot hold back. These deals are Black Friday-worthy (or even better) and we have a limited amount of time to grab them. So let’s do just that! Check out our favorite figure-flattering picks from the sale below!

1. Our Absolute Favorite Flattering Pick

These Leggings Reviewers Say Are “Flattering in All the Right Ways”

Zella was easily the first fashion brand we looked for when the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale preview went up, and we were thrilled to find these cropped compression leggings under $40. They’re high-rise with moisture-wicking fabric and they even have pockets!

Get the Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Crop Leggings (originally $55) for just $36 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

2. Our Second Absolute Favorite Flattering Pick

This Twist-Front Dress That Drapes Like a Dream

Wedding season is in full swing right now and this sheath dress might even leave the bride envious. The fluid jersey fabric twists at the natural waist for a cinched effect, draping down the thighs to form an asymmetrical hem!

Get the Open Edit Drape Twist V-Neck Sheath Dress (originally $75) for just $50 at Nordstrom for a limited time!

19 More Flattering Picks in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Dresses

3. Wrap dresses are another pick you can’t go wrong with, especially when it comes to this Good American leopard dress — Originally $139, now $90!

4. How stunning is this silky teal Julia Jordan midi dress — Originally $129, now $77!

5. This sunny yellow BB Dakota x Steve Madden dress is timelessly gorgeous, and it cinches in at just the right part of the waist — Originally $119, now $70!

6. This Vince dress is simple and sweet, but the hip-slung sash makes it a stunner — Originally $225, now $140!

Shorts

7. We’re all about biker shorts in general right now, but the gloss leopard finish on this Sweaty Betty pair is everything — Originally $48, now $32!

8. If you’re looking for flattering shorts, you can never go wrong with SPANX — Originally $72, now $48!

9. These mid-rise, stretch denim 7 For All Mankind jean shorts are going to be everyday staples — Originally $138, now $90!

10. Looking for something bright and bold for summer? Check out the colors of these IVL Collective biker shorts — Originally $76, now $50!

Tops

11. This faux-wrap Alo tank is soft and sporty but can also totally be paired with a high-rise skirt — Originally $54, now $35!

12. This tie-waist Club Monaco blouse is a “work-to-weekend” essential — Originally $120, now $70!

13. The surplice neckline of this 1.STATE top continues all the way down to the hips to keep the focus on the natural waist — Originally $49, now $30!

Pants and Leggings

14. Apart from our Alo fave above, we also love this Alo Airlift pair of leggings — Originally $114, now $70!

15. For your everyday casual looks, try these ultra-high-rise Levi’s jeans — Originally $108, now $72!

16. We love the streamlined silhouette of these BB Dakota joggers — Originally $79, now $50!

Skirts

17. This leather Nanushka skirt has a sarong effect, but elevated — Originally $465, now $310!

18. The asymmetric panel and drapey material of this Nordstrom-made skirt make it a must for Us — Originally $69, now $40!

19. The high-rise fit and accordion pleats of this Halogen skirt will be flattering even on days when you wake up feeling “blah” — Originally $99, now $59!

Looking for more? Shop everything from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

