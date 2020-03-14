This Sweatshirt From Amazon Is Designer Quality and So Soft — Only $16

In case you’ve been living under a rock, sweatshirts aren’t reserved for lazy days anymore. Not only can we style them in seriously chic ways, designer brands have been creating their own high-end versions that take loungewear and athleisure to a whole new level!

Though it can be hard to resist a super-luxe designer hoodie, not all of Us can justify spending more than $100 on a simple sweatshirt. If you’d rather reserve your shopping stash for other items, we found an amazingly cozy alternative that’s as soft and sumptuous as more expensive versions!

Get the find. Women’s Soft Touch sweatshirt for prices starting at just $16, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This light grey hoodie is perfectly casual. It’s made from a soft knit material that has some stretch to it for extra comfortable wear. The sweater is meant to fit on the long side, and has a slightly angled hem that dips lower in the back. There are two high slits on either side that give this hoodie movement, and also make it flexible to work with. The slits make it easy to tuck this hoodie into pants or skirts. You can choose to tuck in the front or the back, depending on the vibe you’re going for.

The neutral color of this sweater guarantees that it will pair with so many different pieces in your closet. Of course, you can wear it with simple blue jeans or black leggings — but if you want to make it look trendier, try tucking it into a black high-waisted faux-leather skirt for a look that’s worthy of a celeb street style snap.

Get the find. Women’s Soft Touch sweatshirt for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

The best part of this sweater is the price. You can get yourself one of these hoodies for as little as $16 — and you won’t spend more that $22! The price you pay depends on the size you buy, and the size you buy depends on the look that you want to achieve. If you prefer an oversized fit, you can try ordering a size larger than your usual. If you want a standard fit than your usual size should be perfect, and for a fitted look a size down might be your best bet. Adding fresh, casual basics to your wardrobe is never a bad idea, and this is one of the best and most affordable options that we’ve come across!

See it: Get the find. Women’s Soft Touch sweatshirt for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for Check out more pieces from find. and shop all of the women’s fashion available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!