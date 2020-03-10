We’re Wearing These Ultra-Comfortable Spanx Jeans All Spring Long

Since their inception, jeggings have totally taken the world of women’s fashion by storm. Countless iterations of these impossibly comfy pants have popped up on the market, all trying to top one another in terms of their fit and style!

When we don’t know what pair of leisure pants to scoop up, beelining to trusted brands like Spanx is always a great option! And by the looks of the reviews that their Jean-ish Leggings have received, we have a hunch that they’re a no-fail pair of pants that are ideal for the upcoming spring season!

Get the SPANX Jean-ish Leggings for $98, available at Nordstrom!

For the discerning shopper, these jeans come in seven different colors. We love the bright shades just as much as we’re drawn to the standard denim blue and black colors! The bright coral red is an ideal hue for the warm weather, and the snakeskin-print pair is completely on trend. Some shoppers have said that they’ve picked these jeggings up in more than one color, and that makes complete sense to Us!

These jegging pants from Spanx are made in a slip-on style, and have faux-pocket stitching in the front as well as two actual functioning back pockets. They have a comfy built-in elastic waistband and are designed to hit just above the ankle. These high-waisted pants can be worn with virtually any top imaginable — seriously. They will look great with T-shirts or oversized button-downs — and even crop tops!

Shoppers say that these are “comfortable pants for travel” and that they’re “simply the best.” They come in five different sizes — from XS to XL. Definitely consult the size chart to make sure that you get the right fit, but keep in mind that these Spanx pants are seriously stretch. If you’re after a slightly more snug option, you might want to order a size down.

Not only are the comfortable, they’re incredibly versatile as well. As one proud owner notes, “Depending on the top and shoes, I can wear them for just about any occasion — day or night.” That same reviewer also said that they bought these pants in both black and tan because they “love the look” that much! Other Nordstrom shoppers are calling these jeans the “perfect answer” for them in terms of their fit and feel. Clearly, these jeans can work with a lot of different body types — and we have their generous amount of spandex stretch to thank for that. Obsessed is an understatement!

