Jennifer Aniston Has Been Using This Nourishing Lip Balm for Years

One of the most down-to-earth celebrities in Hollywood is Jennifer Aniston. She doesn’t just have her laid-back attitude and relatable nature to thank for that. She also shows off her easygoing personality through style! The actress loves to keep it simple when it comes to both her fashion and glam choices, like the tried-and-true California queen that she is!

And when it comes to the natural, minimum makeup look, having an incredibly moisturizing basic lip balm on hand is essential. Aniston has mentioned that she uses this one from Dr. Hauschka, and even dubbed it a “favorite” product of hers — so naturally, we took notes!

Get the Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm, 0.15 oz for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2020, but are subject to change



Aniston previously stated that she specifically reaches for Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm to keep her lips supple and hydrated. The Morning Show star and recent SAG Award winner isn’t one to wear a bold lip on the red carpet. She clearly prefers the natural look when it comes to her lips, and usually sticks with the hue that she was born with. But to enhance her pout just a touch, a swipe of this balm can do wonders.

Shoppers say this Dr. Hauschka balm is “very soft and emollient” and that it “feels very light and natural on the lips.” The formula is “not heavily scented,” and one reviewer described it as having a faint herbal aroma. This is a great product to apply a thick layer of overnight as a intensely moisturizing mask — or you can whip it out whenever you need a boost throughout the day.

Get the Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm, 0.15 oz for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This organic lip balm specifically helps heal severely chapped lips or lips that have been burnt by the sun. It gives your pout a soft shine using a formula that combines a number of natural botanical ingredients. It’s safe to use if your skin is particularly sensitive and, as many shoppers note, feels incredible once applied. But the best accolade that this lip balm has garnered is Aniston’s praise — and we think this product might become a “favorite” of ours too. If it’s good enough for Jen, it’s good enough for Us — simple as that.

See it: Get the Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm, 0.15 oz for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2020, but are subject to change

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Dr. Hauschka and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!