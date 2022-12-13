The Simplest (and Most Affordable!) Espresso Machine to Gift This Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve officially hit the holiday jackpot! Gift-giving can get overwhelmingly expensive — especially if you’re looking to impress everyone on your list. But there are ways to cut down the budget and still manage to find presents that definitely make an impact — it just takes some time and research to discover these unicorn items.

Enter Us — your unofficial team of holiday elves who score the steals for you! If you’re looking for a gift which a coffee aficionado will seriously swoon over, we found an at-home espresso machine that’s incredibly easy to use — and it will only set you back a reasonable $125!

Get the Flair The NEO Espresso for just $125 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Many of the espresso machines we’ve seen are either bulky, confusing, expensive or any combination of the three. That’s where Flair’s The NEO manual espresso machine differs! You can press your own delicious shots of espresso and make any number of barista-quality drinks in a matter of minutes.

Here’s how it works: Simply grind up your coffee beans of choice into the container and then add boiling water. Then, all you have to do is push down the lever with even pressure and watch your shot get created! Oh, and did we mention this is completely cordless? This makes the device easy to store and 100% portable!

The espresso machine is available in white and a dark grey hue, both of which are aesthetically pleasing. The overall design of this espresso maker feels modern and completely unique. It’s unlike any other product we’ve seen on the market! If the coffee lover in your life hasn’t leveled up to making their own espresso at home, this machine is absolutely ideal. It’s simple, has glowing reviews and it’s incredibly affordable as far as quality espresso machines go. What could be better? We have no notes!

