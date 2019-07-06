We Found a Truly Flattering Dress for Half Off at Anthropologie





When Anthropologie has a sale, we need to drop everything and shop ASAP to get the best deals. Of course, we’ve already done that, but we’re still taking advantage of every minute in this amazing sale. All summer essentials from accessories to clothing are marked down, but we have our eye on a dress that will get us through any event this summer with ease — and it’s now 50% off!

The Maeve Brianne Cowl Neck Dress is that dress that’s easy to wear, flattering and fuss-free. It’s going to be our go-to dress for any special occasion and we know it will always be ready because it’s machine-washable. We could say goodbye to awful last-minute dry cleaning trips with this dress, a rare feat for a special occasion dress!

See It: Grab the Maeve Brianne Cowl Neck Dress (originally $120) now just $60 at Anthropologie.

The design of this knee-length dress is just as easy as the care. It’s a pullover design, so we also don’t have to worry about zips and closures when getting ready. Since it’s a pull-on style, it has that magic ability to fit just right without being overly tight. This dress also isn’t overly clingy despite being made with a spandex blend. However, this material makes sure we look smooth and flawless with its flattering powers.

The cowl neck design is very understated. It doesn’t hang too low nor does it have so much material that our necks feel weighed down. Thanks to the perfect cut, we can also easily wear any jewelry we please and this dress will showcase it to perfection. We also know that cowl neck never goes out of style so we can keep this dress for years to come!

The top half definitely shows off our décolletage while the bottom has a fit-and-flare design, making it extra feminine and flattering. There’s also a waistband to help create an hourglass shape.

Available in two colors, this dress has a classic, traditional option and a bolder, brighter option. Black is the staple we always need and there’s also tangerine, which has a chic pattern. A muted salmon hue, this color option also has very delicate and subtle white daisies printed all over it. It’s just as chic from afar as it is up close!

See It: Grab the Maeve Brianne Cowl Neck Dress (originally $120) now just $60 at Anthropologie.

We also love that this dress comes in so many sizes, with standard, petite and plus sizing available — all of which are flattering. In fact, reviewers mentioned the amazing fit as their favorite part of this dress.

One shopper mentioned how this dress feels like a T-shirt material, which made it extra comfy. All reviewers noted how comfortable this dress was when wearing. Others loved the flattering waistband and the chic cowl neckline.

Almost everyone noted that this dress fits true to size, so be sure to check the size chart before buying. Since this sale is in its final hours, be sure to scoop this chic cowl neck dress up now while sizes are still available!

See It: Grab the Maeve Brianne Cowl Neck Dress (originally $120) now just $60 at Anthropologie.

Not into it? See even more dresses and other sale items available at Anthropologie!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!