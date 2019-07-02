



It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, it’s not holiday season, but it might as well be. The Anthropologie Summer Tag Sale is an official holiday in our eyes. It brings smiles to our faces and new goodies into our laps, all for an extra 50% off! These deals are mind-boggling, and we’re all over them!

We picked out seven of our favorites from this amazing sale, all of which we’ll be rocking all summer, so make sure to add them to your own cart before the sale is over — or all of the sizes are gone!

Beckett Crochet Eyelet Dress

This cotton dress has a trendy and summery crochet bodice that is going to collect compliments like a magnet. The waist tie is adorable, and paired with the tiered eyelet skirt and scalloped hem, this is a dress what dreams are made of!

See it: Get the Beckett Crochet Eyelet Dress (originally $198) for just $50 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

Maeve Aveiro Flutter-Sleeved Buttondown

This button-front top has fluttery ruffle sleeves that keep things cool and breezy in the heat and make us feel like we could just float away. Shoppers “could not recommend this shirt enough,” and we’re thrilled that multiple colors and patterns are still in stock! For now, at least!

See it: Get the Maeve Aveiro Flutter-Sleeved Buttondown (originally $80) for just $30 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

Leanna Crossbody Bag

This faux calf hair crossbody has a chain strap, a twist lock closure, one slip pocket, two inner slip pockets and a whole lot of chic attitude. It’s currently available in seven different patterns, including polka dots, stripes, solids and animal prints!

See it: Get the Leanna Crossbody Bag (originally $68) for just $25 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

Silent D Silchon Heeled Sandals

These heeled leather sandals are the perfect upgrade to your everyday look. They’re super comfortable and have a stylish oversized buckle, but guess what? They have a secret. There’s actually velcro underneath the strap!

See it: Get the Silent D Silchon Heeled Sandals (originally $150) for just $45 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

Onia Rachel One-Piece Swimsuit

The one-piece craze is still going strong and we love every second of it, especially with adorable swimsuits like this ready to accompany us to the beach! The gingham print is not only cute, but super flattering and forgiving, and the scoop back is to die for!

See it: Get the Onia Rachel One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $175) for just $45 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

Tortoise Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Cat-eye sunglasses are everything. What’s easier: creating a cat eye with our liquid liner or slipping on a pair of cat-eye sunglasses? Point made. Now we just have one last choice to make: pink or black? Both? Both.

See it: Get the Tortoise Cat-Eye Sunglasses (originally $38) for just $12 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

Maeve Melanie Knit Maxidress

This maxidress is so comfortable it’s insane. We love the heather look and the scoop neckline, but the lace-up detail in the back is just brilliant! We’re going to have trouble taking this one off. Don’t misunderstand Us; it’s very easy to take off. We just don’t actually want to take it off!

See it: Get the Maeve Melanie Knit Maxidress (originally $140) for just $50 at Anthropologie for a limited time! Discount reflected in cart.

Looking for something else? Check out the rest of Anthropologie’s Summer Tag Sale here!

