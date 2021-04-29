17 Seriously Flattering Dresses for Pear-Shaped Bodies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you know your body type? Many women have a pear shape, also known as the triangle shape. If you’re a pear shape, your hips and thighs are wider than your shoulders and chest, somewhat resembling the delicious fruit. Having a pear shape means you have a naturally snatched waistline — yay! — but it also means it can be hard to find dresses that properly show off and flatter your figure.

If you have a pear-shaped body, there are many different styles of dresses you can try. You can’t go wrong with something more fitted at the top and flared at the skirt, like an A-line or fit-and-flare. Meanwhile, something like a shift dress might drape more awkwardly on you. You don’t have to stop there though. You could go for an off-the-shoulder neckline or puff sleeves for a more balanced look, a plunging neckline to draw the attention down to your waist or a totally fitted bodycon style. Wrap dresses, of course, also look fabulous — as they do on everyone!

It’s one thing to talk about what looks work on a pear body type, but it’s another to actually see (and buy) the clothes, so let’s do it! We’ve picked out 17 pieces representing the types of dresses we mentioned above that will flatter a pear shape like no other. Time to shop!

A-Line Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This YATHON dress is one of the best T-shirt dresses we’ve seen thanks to its A-line fit. It’s something you can wear everywhere!

2. We Also Love: For something a little fancier, this HOMEYEE dress is stunning and has a lovely lace detail at the waist!

Fit-and-Flare Dresses

3. Our Absolute Favorite: This GRACE KARIN dress has a more intense flare effect than an A-line style, and we love its vintage vibes!

4. We Also Love: We adore the look of this Floerns dress for a nice date night!

Puff Sleeve Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: We haven’t been able to get enough of this R.Vivimos dress. We love the contrast of the super puffy sleeves and the shirred bodice!

6. We Also Love: This BB Dakota by Steve Madden dress seriously has the perfect name. It’s called “Instant Love”!

7. We Can’t Forget: This mini SheIn dress is all kinds of cute. Such a summer essential!

Plunging Neckline Dresses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: This BerryGo maxi dress not only has a deep V, but a mostly open back — plus a high slit!

9. We Also Love: With a plunging neckline and handkerchief style sleeves, this KOH KOH dress flatters pear shapes in multiple ways!

Off-the-Shoulder Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This floral Romwe dress will make you feel like royalty!

11. We Also Love: This Floerns dress is gorgeous and flowy but also stretchy and comfy — and it’s ready to be your figure’s BFF!

12. We Can’t Forget: If you want to wear a shift style, this Milumia dress is the way to go. The neckline and ruffles really help balance your shape out!

Bodycon Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We recommend this BTFBM bestselling mini dress to seriously everyone. The ruching is major!

14. We Also Love: When you’re going out for a night of dancing and fun, try out this second-skin Topshop dress from Nordstrom and its sleek, satin animal print!

Wrap Dresses

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Wrap dresses are known as the most flattering dress type in the world, and this BTFBM dress showcases the style perfectly!

16. We Also Love: We want to go for high tea in this ZESICA maxi dress!

17. We Can’t Forget: How about a little designer to close out this list? This Tommy Hilfiger dress is perfect for both work and play!

