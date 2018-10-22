We Just Found the Most Flattering North Face Parkas for Winter

With winter fast approaching, now is a great time to get our outerwear collection into proper formation. At Shop With Us, we take pride in scoping out the most fashion-forward finds and these North Face coats that we just found are perfect for staying stylishly snug all season long.

See It: Grab The North Face Metropolis II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka for only $289 while it’s still in stock. Also available at Bloomingdale’s for $289 and Zappos for $289.

The North Face Metropolis II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka is a cold weather essential. Lined with 550-fill goose down, this jacket insulates from the inside out to keep Us nice and toasty. The coat is designed with a durable water-repellent finish, as well as targeted quilting through the waist for a flattering, feminine fit. This garment also features a removable snap-button hood, zip pockets and a two-way front zip closure.

Available in a variety of colors, including galaxy purple, trif black and urban navy with a multi topo print, there is a style to suit every fashionista. An ideal way to combat the cold temperatures, this piece is well on its way to becoming our new go-to pick.

Priced at $289, this affordable design is quite the steal. With most winter jackets boasting a hefty price tag, it feels good to snag a find without making a dent in our bank account.

Over 1,500 shoppers can’t stop fawning over this top-rated coat. Reviewers love its slimming lines, while others like that it can be dressed up or down with ease. Shoppers also appreciate the parka’s beautiful build and lightweight feel. One reviewer noted that “the pockets warm up your hands very quickly.”

If you’d like to add a little faux fur to your wardrobe, then the North Face Arctic II Waterproof 550 Fill Power Down Parka with Faux Fur Trim is just the ticket!

The outerwear is made with 100 percent recycled polyester insulation with 550-fill-power down. Its durable shell and fully sealed seams provide the ultimate protection from the elements to keep Us comfortable while on the go.

We love that its encased elastic at the waist allows Us to accentuate our physique. Complete with long-sleeves made with knit inner cuffs, a removable hood with faux fur trim and internal zip pockets, this offering has everything we need and more.

Its vintage wash hue makes this piece that much sweeter. Retailing for a cool $289, this parka is a great design that we can pair with our casual and dressy ensembles.

Shoppers who purchased this style are in awe of its fantastic design. Reviewers love its warm and cozy feel, while others like that they stayed dry when walking through knee deep snow. Shoppers also like that you can flaunt this design without the fear of a bulky finish. One reviewer shared that “this is the best coat they have ever purchased.”

Sizes extra small to extra large are currently available. An undeniable find for our winter wardrobe, we have already added this style to our shopping cart!

See It: Grab The North Face Arctic II Waterproof 550 Fill Power Down Parka with Faux Fur Trim for only $289 while it’s still in stock. Also available at Zappos for $299 and Backcountry for $299.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!