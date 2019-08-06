We Love Every Color of This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit





Swimsuits can make or break our summers. The right bathing suit is the start of every single perfect beach day and Instagram selfie. Our smiles will be shining as bright as the sun and we won’t just feel good but we’ll look it, too.

Looking for magical swimwear to show off the rest of summer? We found a swimsuit that’s not only insanely stylish but super flattering. Whether we’re dressing it down for a relaxing day at the beach or dressing it up after, this swimsuit will make our summer wardrobes complete!

The La Blanca Strappy One-Piece is the one-stop-shop for simple summer dressing. This one-piece comes available in not just one great shade, but three. We’re swooning over the “tropical pink” color option that is ultra-feminine and fun! It’s great for anyone looking to stand out in the most flattering of ways.

We also love the “sea green” hue which is the perfect pop of color! The mint-inspired hue is an excellent alternative for anyone looking to stay in the same green-blue color family but in a more unique way. There’s also a basic black, which works well on everyone of course.

What we’re loving aside from the sensational shades? The simple silhouette. This swimsuit features a V-neck front that’s low but not too low so we can swim, jump and run on the beach with confidence. The front is paired to perfection with full bottom coverage on the backside. It’s great for anyone who’s looking to show some skin but not too much skin where it isn’t appropriate for a family beach day.

The multiple crisscross straps on the back of this one-piece add a layer of versatility we could have only dreamed of. Since this swimsuit is a pull-on style, the crisscross straps also help to keep this bathing suit on securely.

Whether we’re on vacation and have plans right after the beach or going out straight from the pool, we all know how amazing it is to have a swimsuit that can be worn comfortably elsewhere. This one-piece can easily transition beyond the beach or pool and is easy to style. In fact, this swimsuit is the perfect substitution for any go-to bodysuit and we love how it’s just as versatile.

On the days, we’re hitting the beach first, it can easily be worn with any denim shorts or cover-up. Just don’t forget a larger tote too, as it will be the key piece when transitioning it into the evening hours. When the time comes, substitute out those pieces for more sophisticated ones. Maybe we’re in the mood for a satin skirt? Or perhaps flared denim jeans? Either piece will look sensational when adding a block heel to elevate the overall look.

With so many endless benefits it’s so understandable why reviewers can’t stop raving over it! One reviewer said it was the most supportive suit they have ever seen while another couldn’t get over how flattering the fit was! Almost every reviewer said this was the one-and-only swimsuit they’d need all summer long!

Grab the La Blanca Strappy One-Piece Swimsuit for $119, available at Macy's!

