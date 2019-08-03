



Confidence is key when it comes to bathing suits. It’s a slippery slope we face when dealing with swimwear in general. Sure, we can opt for the latest trends, but some of those popular pieces don’t flatter us the way we expect. We also run the risk of picking out beachwear that is outdated or simply isn’t cool enough to deserve a poolside selfie.

We all know how impossible the search can be for swimwear. We’re always looking for something that’s fitted, flattering and fabulous but we all know how rare it is to check off even one of those boxed, let alone all three. So when we found this perfect one-piece that didn’t just fit our criteria but exceeded it? We knew it was the investment we won’t regret making.

See it: Grab the Lauren Ralph Lauren Bel-Air Tummy-Control Ruched Halter One-Piece Swimsuit for $100 at Macy’s!

The Lauren Ralph Lauren Bel-Air Tummy-Control Ruched Halter One-Piece Swimsuit is the bathing suit that won’t just last this season and the next, but according to reviewers, it’s so timeless that it will never go out of style!

We’re swooning over both of the shades this swimsuit comes available in. Both the black version and the royal blue one feature the same white detailing around the halter neck strap, which is adjustable. It adds a subtle retro feel that’s very ’60s-inspired and so on-trend.

What’s the one problem we all have with swimsuits? The fit! It doesn’t matter how many hours we’ve dedicated to the gym. It’s inevitable to still feel a bit uncomfortable in our own skin come summer. But this sleek swimsuit is looking to smooth things out a bit and give us the confidence we deserve.

This bathing suit is crafted from a nylon and Lycra spandex blend and it’s a complete gamechanger. The fabric is stretchy so it will flatter any body type. Plus, this material is great for anyone looking for subtle tummy control — and who isn’t while on the beach or at the pool? This one-piece can instantly smooth out those problem areas in seconds. The ruching detailing only perfects it even more.

We also have the option to leave in or take out the removable cups. As for coverage, the bottom is considered moderate, which shows just the right amount of skin for a perfect balance.

With such an ultra-flattering fit, it’s impossible not to want to wear this suit day and night! With such a sleek silhouette, that’s just what so many reviewers are suggesting to do! The halter top is great for anyone who’s looking to wear this one-piece as a bodysuit, too. It can easily transition from the day to the night when adding a pair of shorts or floral skirt to the look! Add a crossbody purse and finish it off with a block heel to dress it up a bit. If it’s chilly, add a moto jacket or denim one too.

This retro swimsuit is the all-in-one piece that will have the compliments rolling in.

