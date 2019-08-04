



Imagine how easy it would be to just be happy with our natural eyelashes. It would save us time, money and so much effort. We could avoid countless accidental eye pokes, too! For many of us, though, that’s just not reality. Our lashes are too short, too sparse or too brittle, and we’re on an endless search for a product that gives us the look we want. Or, at least it seemed endless . . . until now!

The RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo is valued at nearly $200, but for the next few days, we can grab it for under $100! But where? Exclusively in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, of course! Nowhere else will we find a deal this good. We’re batting our lashes at this conditioning set, excited by how they’re about to be changed in a major way!

See it: Get the RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo ($196 value) for just $98 at Nordstrom!

Long, healthy and voluminous lashes can make an otherwise lacking eye look pop. They make our eyeliner look that much bolder and our shadow that much brighter. Even with no makeup on, they can take us from that tired, just-woke-up look to a fabulous, we-woke-up-like-this look instead!

Improving our lashes isn’t solely about just visually making them look longer. It’s about targeting and eliminating other concerns, such as signs of aging and stress. That’s why this formula is a product of science, not just beauty. When combined, we get the best of the best, and so do our lashes. The healthier our lashes become, after all, the better and better they’ll look, and that’s for the long term!

Mascaras, eyelash extensions and faux lashes aren’t so much long-term solutions. They’re temporary fixes, and buying them over and over can add up quickly. This eyelash serum is ultimately such a better value. We may end up with our very own, homegrown falsies, except they’ll be realsies! They might even be so fabulous that we’ll ditch every other lash product we own. No more struggling with lash glue, spiky wands or painful curlers!

See it: Get the RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo ($196 value) for just $98 at Nordstrom!

This serum claims to condition our lashes to keep them strong so they won’t break and fall out from the slightest gust of wind or any other harsh environmental aggressors. It may improve their flexibility, so they can handle themselves, and up their moisture and shine so they’re impressive even when going bare. This could mean youthful lashes that even famous supermodels like Twiggy would be jealous of!

Always apply this conditioning serum to clean lashes after washing hands and face. Swipe one line across each set of lashes, once a day, and let dry before applying any makeup in the morning or lying face down in fluffy pillows at night. Once a day is all we need! Shoppers are reporting no side effects or sensitivity as a result of using this product — just longer, stronger lashes!

If we’ve never used a lash serum before, we found the perfect one to get started with, and stick with! This one is a favorite of Duchess Meghan, after all. Even if we’ve tried others, we’ll be shocked at the upgrade. We just have to be careful not to widen our eyes too much in shock or our lashes may literally reach the sky!

See it: Get the RevitaLash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo ($196 value) for just $98 at Nordstrom!

Looking for something else? Check out more from RevitaLash here and other lash enhancers here! Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!