Game-Changer: We Didn’t Know Bras This Soft Actually Existed

We all have our issues with bras — and rightfully so. For a garment we’re expected to wear pretty much every day, most of them still haven’t quite figured out how to actually support us comfortably. That, or most brands don’t even care. Why would they when expectations are low anyway? No one buys and bra and thinks it’s actually going to be enjoyable to wear.

Not until Floatley, at least. Once you discover Floatley, there is no going back. We know because we experienced it ourselves. We want to tell you about the bra that’s made a world of a difference in our lives and actually has Us looking forward to putting it on. Yes, really!

Get the Floatley Cozy Adjustable Bra for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

First things first, this bra is seamless and wirefree. Automatic points. Don’t get it confused with a bralette though. It has built-in cups and a stretchy under-bust band providing top-notch support along with very natural looking shaping and coverage. Its bonded edges are made to look invisible under clothing too. It’s the fabric, however, that we really, really want to rave about.

This Cozy bra earns its name with ease. The brushed fabric is the epitome of “buttery-soft.” It almost has a velvety, suede-like feel, but with more of a drape. It’s very relaxed and stretchy, unlike most stiff and structured bras. It’s also very light and airy, as you could expect from a brand named Floatley. It’s so incredibly nice that you may actually want to keep it on when you get home after a long day — or forget you’re even wearing it!

Another reason we love this specific bra is that it’s adjustable in multiple ways. While sometimes we literally cannot find a size that works in a bralette, period, this bra allows for some wiggle room, with both hook-and-eye closures in back and sliders on the over-the-shoulder straps. There’s a size chart on Amazon to help you out as well so you can match up your cup size with the corresponding letter size!

Even more reason to celebrate is that you can grab this bra in 14 beautiful colors. The pinkish Light Mahogany was our first pick, but once we tried it on, we immediately started eyeing shades like Red Ochre, Ashes of Roses and Jaded too. How great are those names? You could also go for more classic shades like Black, Champagne and Espresso. Check them all out on Amazon!

