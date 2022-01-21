This Oversized Turtleneck Is Waiting for You on Amazon — On Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bring on the turtlenecks! The more oversized the fit, the better. We’re not taking coziness for granted anymore, and we’re definitely not sacrificing it in the name of fashion. Why would we when there are pieces out there that equally as chic as they are comfy? Especially when they’re on Amazon!

This sweater, which is a number one new release on Amazon, is the perfect example of what it means when comfort meets style. If you’ve been feeling the winter fashion blues, this is the piece that’s going to pick you right back up…right before laying you back down for a quick little nap. You won’t be able to resist!

Get the ANRABESS Oversized Turtleneck Tunic Sweater (originally $50) for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This sweater has a relaxed, oversized fit with a long length, bringing it into tunic territory. It has batwing sleeves, plus a small split on each side of the hem. We were first drawn in by the neckline though. Fold it over once for a taller, looser, almost cowl-like look, or fold it over again for a shorter, tighter fit!

This ribbed sweater is solid, with an overall minimal design, but every little thing about it still makes it a standout piece. Not one you can’t buy in multiple colors though! It comes in 17 shades, so you can bet we’re looking at at least a few. We love neutral tones like almond, apricot, khaki and white, but we also love the exploration into other colors like purple, teal and red. See photos of every color on the Amazon page!

Get the ANRABESS Oversized Turtleneck Tunic Sweater (originally $50) for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is the type of piece that will have you feeling instantly cute the moment you slip it on. You could be wearing a pair of soft, cotton leggings and fuzzy slippers and still look like the style icon you are. You can also swap the leggings for jeans and the slippers for sneakers or boots if you’d like!

We think this sweater is totally cute just worn as is, but you can always tuck the front into a pair of high-waisted bottoms as well for a different yet still mega-stylish look. It’s simple enough to be open to anything — and fabulous enough to make it all work!

Get the ANRABESS Oversized Turtleneck Tunic Sweater (originally $50) for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from ANRABESS here and check out other pullover sweaters here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!