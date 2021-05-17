This Boho Bikini Comes in the Prettiest Patterns

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When shopping for swimwear, it can be hard to find a piece that represents your style and feels like you. We like fall and winter fashion because layering means we can add multiple pieces to our look that we love, but when the weather heats up and we start shedding those layers, we sort of feel like we’re losing our personal style.

We know we’ve bought a solid bikini just because it was “good enough” before. As long as we look “okay” in it, right? Not anymore. We want to feel fabulous in it and nothing less. We want to feel like ourselves. We want to be in love with our look rather than somewhat satisfied. We want this Floerns bikini set and we want it now!

Get the Floerns Boho Two-Piece High Waist Bathing Suit for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

We fell instantly in love when we spotted this bikini set, and our adoration only intensified when we looked into the details. We have to talk about the patterns first, because they’re what drew Us in. We’re obsessed with the boho mix of florals and color-block stripes, and we love that it comes in multiple versions. Finally, a swimsuit that represents our personal sense of style!

Construction-wise, we’re also majorly digging this swim set. The top is bandeau style, allowing you to avoid tan lines, but it also comes with removable straps should you prefer the look or feel more comfortable with them. What we love even more is the lace-up closure in back, seen below. With regular bandeau tops, there isn’t anything you can do if it’s too tight or too loose, but this one allows you to adjust your fit. Another way to customize your fit is by leaving in or taking out the removable padding in front!

As for the bottoms of this bikini set, you have a matching print, a flattering high-rise fit and a little bit of cheekiness without overdoing it. Of course, feel free to mix and match this set with other bottoms or tops if you want. Maybe try with a plain black or white counterpart, perhaps — but we do love them together!

Okay, now that we have a bikini like this ready to go, we think we are actually ready to get summer rolling. Long beach vacations, weekend trips, a couple of hours at the pool or a quick run through the sprinkler — we’re ready for any and all of it!

