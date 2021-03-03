This Affordable Polka Dot Top Is a Sweet Update to the Classic Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have plenty of button-down blouses in our closets — they’re some of the most versatile shirts out there! Chances are, if you only keep a few a button-downs in your rotation, they’re likely in solid shades — think sleek black or crisp white. We’re all about traditional tops, but right now, we want to create more exciting outfits by leveling up our everyday basics.

But how exactly can you make a button-down stand out from the pack? Luckily, there are numerous ways to elevate its design without deviating from the classic cut. Some updated styles are over the top, and others just incorporate a simple print to make the garment more special! A perfect example is this adorable button-down from Florens, which features a super subtle polka dot pattern — it’s not overwhelming, but it’s more than enough to achieve a whimsical, fun aesthetic.

Get the Floerns Women’s Long Sleeve Print Button Down Blouse for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2021, but are subject to change.



This blouse is made from a silky type of material, which drapes casually upon the body. It’s the ultimate staple piece: You can wear it with jeans for brunch, or dress it up with some slacks if you’re heading to the office. Of course, if you’re working remotely and want a comfortable top that’s still professional-looking, this is a great option to throw on ahead of a Zoom meeting!

The top comes in a slew of different shades, which all have the dainty white polka dot pattern sprinkled throughout! There’s also a red version of this top with little hearts instead of polka dots, if you like serving up Valentine’s Day vibes year-round. Hey, there are no rules when it comes to fashion!

If you want this top to fit loosely, order a size up from what you would normally purchase. According to shoppers, the material doesn’t have much stretch — so keep that in mind before you check out. Otherwise, reviewers are completely enamored and claim it offers great quality for the price. This top is definitely one of our favorite fresh takes on the standard button-down blouse!

