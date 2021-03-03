Instantly Feel Like Your Most Adorable Self in This 2-Piece Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Given how much time we spend at home these days, we’ve started to take more pride in our pajamas and loungewear. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to feel cute — even if we’re just posted up on the couch watching Summer House. Naturally, our casual clothing collections haven’t stopped expanding — and we’re always on the hunt for more two-piece sets!

Our latest find is major — it’s perfect for the spring and summer months. This set from KIKIBERRY has the ultimate relaxed vibe, and can be worn to sleep, relax around the house and do practically anything else. Well, you won’t catch Us wearing it to a fancy dinner — but those are few and far between anyway!

Get the KIKIBERRY Women’s Short Sleeve V-Neck Henley Lounge Set for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2021, but are subject to change.



The two-piece set comes with a waffle-style short-sleeve henley top and a pair of matching high-waisted shorts. Both pieces are ultra-loose and casual, and we can’t get over how dreamy the top looks tucked into the front of the shorts. Once it’s warm enough outside, we’ll surely do our daily errands in this set! Each of the three colors that it comes in are beyond fabulous, but the Apricot may be our top pick. Of course, you can wear each of the two pieces separately with other pieces. Needless to say, it’s a bang for your buck!

Get the KIKIBERRY Women’s Short Sleeve V-Neck Henley Lounge Set for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Need more adorable sleep sets in your life? Check out our other Amazon favorites:

See it: Get the KIKIBERRY Women’s Short Sleeve V-Neck Henley Lounge Set for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from KIKIBERRY and shop all of the lingerie, sleep and loungewear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!