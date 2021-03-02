Shoppers Say This Affordable, Fuzzy Sweater Reminds Them of Free People

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We may be prepping to pack up most of our thicker sweaters and outerwear, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to ditch our knits just yet! In case you haven’t noticed, we’re in that awkward, unpredictable period — some days are downright toasty, and others bring unbearable wind chill and surge the urge to bundle up.

Basically, figuring out what to wear as spring approaches is tricky business. It’s necessary to keep sweaters like this one from KIRUNDO handy, as it offers the ideal weight and durability for this unique time of year!

Get the KIRUNDO Women’s Fuzzy V Neck Popcorn Sweater for $34, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2021, but are subject to change.



This sweater has a cozy feel, but not in the traditional wintertime sense. It has a much lighter texture than the heavy duty knits we’ve been rocking for the past couple of months, but its texture still provides ample amounts of warmth. Numerous Amazon reviewers claim it reminds them of a popular Free People model — but for a fraction of the price!

The piece has been treated with a popcorn effect that looks so adorable, and it allows for the material to be a bit more breathable as well. Its airy aesthetic is seriously covetable and creates a more versatile garment. You’ll be able to wear it by itself on warmer days, and throw a trusty tank top underneath when the forecast is on the brisk side.

At the moment, you can score this sweater in eight gorgeous colors, and they’re all winners. Each of the shades seamlessly fits in with the traditional spring aesthetic, but it will still be a staple come fall. Just a note: Shoppers state that this sweater runs on the large side, so feel free to size down if you want a more form-fitting vibe. We happen to adore the loose, casual edge that the sweater brings — and we’re going to wear it on repeat as the days get longer and the temperatures rise!

