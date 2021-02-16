This Sleep Shirt Will Make You Feel Like the Main Character of a Rom-Com

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Calling all romantic comedy fans! You’re going to be a big fan of this one. We all know how it goes in the movies. The sun is rising and the female lead wakes up in the male lead’s bed (hair and makeup still totally perfect, by the way). Maybe they finally rode the current of that electric spark between them, or maybe he just took her home and cared for her after she had a hard night. Either way, you know exactly what she’s wearing.

No doubt, she’s wearing one of his work shirts as a nightgown — and you can bet she’s pairing it with long white tube socks. Somehow, this look is even more gorgeous than whatever fancy dress she was wearing the night before. It’s that natural, effortless look and that happy morning glow. It’s a look we want. Are we living in a rom-com though? Not quite. We are, however, living in a world where Amazon exists!

Get the TOUSYEA Sleep Shirt (originally $30) now starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

When we saw this sleep shirt, we instantly got those rom-com vibes. It was like a Natasha Bedingfield or Hoku song started playing in the background of our lives. It’s even better than those stiff work shirts you see in the movies though. While those look great, they don’t particularly look extremely comfortable.

This shirt, however, is made of 100% viscose, so it’s drapey, silky soft and very lightweight. It still has that slouchy boyfriend cut and a longer length reaching past the hips though so you can wear it on its own. It also gives you the classic look of the button placket and button cuff wrists!

Get the TOUSYEA Sleep Shirt (originally $30) now starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

The white version of this top has the most classic look, but there are four other available colors just as deserving as your attention: black, grey, light blue and pink. They’re all so cute that you’re going to want to wear them out, not just for sleeping. And you can! They’re a little sheer, so you’ll want to take that into account when creating your outfit, whether you want to layer with a cami underneath or use that sheerness as part of your look and wear a pretty bralette.

Try tying the ends of this shirt up into a knot for a cropped look or even tucking it into nice trousers for a cleaner, sleeker outfit. It will obviously be fantastic with leggings too — or even thigh-high tights and heels. Ooh la la!

Get the TOUSYEA Sleep Shirt (originally $30) now starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from TOUSYEA here and see other nightgowns and sleep shirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!