Level Up Your Sweatshirt Game With This Lace-Up Cropped Crewneck

Sweatshirts — specifically crewnecks — have been a key part of our daily uniform for nearly a year now. As many of Us are still working remotely for the foreseeable future, there’s no reason to dress to impress like we’re heading to the office.

But here’s the thing: We’re not resorting to any old loungewear here. Our worn-in hoodies we’ve had for ages are reserved for the most casual days — instead, we’re shopping for upgraded versions of crewnecks, just like this one from SweatyRocks. It’s a stylish and cute way to elevate an everyday outfit in a pinch!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Casual Lace Up Long Sleeve Pullover Crop Top Sweatshirt for prices starting at $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This cropped crewneck is one of Amazon’s top selling products, and it’s easy to see why. Remote working has certainly boosted its popularity, but its adorable aesthetic is surely also a factor in its bestseller status. There are 11 different color options to choose from, and each sweatshirt has unique lace-up detailing on the sleeves — plus ribbons that match the color of the top itself!

The ribbons weave through a set of metal grommets on each side in a criss-cross style and are finished off with bows near the cuffs. This detail adds the sweetest, most feminine touch and takes an otherwise standard design over the top!

This crewneck has a lightweight feel, which is ideal for laying low and layering if you plan to wear it outside. It’s clearly cropped, which will look ultra-chic with a pair of high-waisted jeans or workout leggings! In addition to the cropped silhouette, it has a relaxed, boxy vibe that’s meant to fit on the loose side. If you’re looking for extra comfort, feel free to order a size up. Why stick to boring sweatshirts when a garment that’s this swoon-worthy is available now at such an affordable price?

