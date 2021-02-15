Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that we want to wear leggings daily. But sometimes, it’s simply not possible. Either the occasion calls for more upscale bottoms, or you can’t find a complementary top. The key to styling leggings is selecting shirts that hit at the appropriate length to make Us feel comfortable and covered up! Let’s be honest — leggings don’t leave too much to the imagination. That’s why longer tops are essential to conceal what we want to stay hidden and deliver a flattering look.

Sweaters and tees are relatively easy to locate, but blouses are another story. That’s why we were so excited when we came across this stunning little number from Forucreate that actually has the proper silhouette to guarantee it looks fabulous with any pair of leggings!

Get the Forucreate Women’s Long Sleeve V Neck Lantern Sleeve Blouses for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2021, but are subject to change.



This blouse is just long enough so we can all feel confident rocking it with leggings. While we think it would look particularly sleek with a more structured pair that’s made from a thicker fabric, it can be worn with any option in your closet! The blouse itself has a tunic flair thanks to its deep V-neckline, and the billowy lantern sleeves make such a major statement.

This top is currently available in a slew of different shades, but our two favorites are the chic black version and the leopard print! In terms of versatility, these picks rule the roost — but it’s also available in navy blue, deep red and a mauve-like pink!

Get the Forucreate Women’s Long Sleeve V Neck Lantern Sleeve Blouses for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

No surprise here: Shoppers are loving this top just as much as we are. They claim that there’s no buyer’s remorse — the top looks exactly like it does in the product shots! Shopping online can be stressful, so we’re thrilled that customers are so pumped about this purchase. This is sure to be a shirt you’ll wear on repeat come spring!

See it: Get the Forucreate Women’s Long Sleeve V Neck Lantern Sleeve Blouses for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Forucreate and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!