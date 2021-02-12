This Breathable Workout Top Lets You Show Off Strappy Bralettes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We love all of our chic, strappy bralettes so much. In fact, they are often the best part of our outfits. In addition to being absolutely adorable, they are beyond comfortable — but when you pair yours with an everyday shirt, the intricate back design tends to be covered up.

That’s all well and good — but sometimes, we like a little air flow! Luckily, this lounge top from LASLULU has an open back that shows off whatever you layer underneath — be it a sports bra, a crop top or a lacy bralette! These tops are seriously soft, fun to wear and ideal for every activity from workouts to relaxing at home.

Get the LASLULU Women's Open Back Yoga Top for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon!



This top is made from a stretchy material that’s lightweight and secure. The front has a basic T-shirt neckline and standard long sleeves. It may look basic at first glance, but when you turn around, you will reveal a stunning opening that runs from the top all the way down to the bottom hem. When you team this top with an elevated bralette, it makes for a truly memorable look!

At the bottom of the opening, there’s an unexpected twist — literally. This dainty detail creates a draping effect that makes the front hem appear slightly billowy, which leads to a flattering silhouette. Overall, we would say this top is casual with a twist — no pun intended!

You can pick up this top in five different colors: light grey, dark grey, blue, army green and a red hue. Each option has speckling effect that makes the shade look more dynamic than a simple solid. In terms of functionality, this top provides plenty of breathability while working out. No awkward back sweat stains here, and we’re so grateful! This is the perfect exercise top to wear in the fall season, whether you’re going out for a run or a brisk bike ride. You may even feel motivated to get fit once you have this top in your closet!

