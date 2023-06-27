Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always gravitate directly toward florals in the summer. Groundbreaking? Maybe not, but we know plenty of shoppers agree with Us when it’s time to stock their closets with new warm-weather picks. Our two main objectives while picking out dresses is to find flattering styles that don’t blow our budgets — so naturally, we went to Amazon to see what’s in stock.

Revamping your wardrobe shouldn’t have to break the bank, and with these dresses, you can pick up two, three or more of these fabulous frocks without feeling guilty. Scroll down to find out which floral fantasies we’re seriously excited about!

Casual Sundresses

1. This loose flowy maxi dress from Supnier is the perfect ensemble to wear when you’re feeling lazy — starting at just $18!

2. Shoppers say this OUGES wrap-style midi dress is one of the most flattering frocks they own — starting at $22!

3. We love to show off our shoulders in off-the-shoulder dresses, just like this one from JECEIKA — only $37!

4. If you’re in need of a perfect brunch dress, this style from Soulomelody is one of our favorites — it’s yours for $42!

5. This ZESICA wrap maxi dress is a massive bestseller, and it’s available in so many different floral prints — get it for $47!

6. The higher neckline which this GRACE KARIN midi dress features gives it a more modest vibe — it’s yours for $40!

7. If you’re a fan of super feminine dresses, you’ll love this ruffle-tiered mini from PRETTYGARDEN — get it for $42!

8. Reviewers say this Romwe skater-style dress is a serious style bang for your buck — starting at $26!

Party Dresses

9. This silky Dokotoo midi dress has a gorgeous tie-front detail which highlights the bust beautifully — get it for $42!

10. The way the skirt on this WDIRARA midi dress is gathered creates draping that’s seriously slimming — starting at $31!

11. If you’re looking for a dress which shows a bit more skin, this MakeMeChic maxi is an excellent option — get it for $32!

12. Show off your curves in this Verdusa minidress which has slimming ruching that shoppers are obsessed with — starting at just $10!

13. This satin slip midi dress from WUSENST has an adjustable drawstring on the side which allows you to control how high the slit goes — starting at $24!

14. If you have a garden party or a summer wedding coming up and need a great dress, this Floerns midi is a glam choice — get it for $44!

15. We also love this Cantonwalker satin midi dress and think it’s a fierce go-to for summer soirées — starting at $30!

16. The smocking on this PRETTYGARDEN dress makes wearing a bodycon style much more comfortable — get it for $43!

17. You can wear this fluttery EXLURA minidress as a square neck style or drop the sleeves for an off-the-shoulder vibe — it’s yours for $40!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!