Get Your Boho On With This Flattering Wrap Skirt (20+ Patterns)

Calling all boho babes! We have just the piece to complete your summer wardrobe this year (and the next, and the next). It’s pretty much exactly the piece you’d imagine in your head if we told you to picture something that perfectly captured the breezy, boho-chic style you love to rock whenever possible.

Even better is that this piece doesn’t come in just one awesome pattern, but over 20. What if we make it even better than that? Yes, it’s possible. Just take a look at that price. This maxi skirt has even been knocked down a couple of dollars, making it a cool $20. Not bad for what’s about to become one of your favorite pieces of all time!

Get the ForeMode Boho Print High Waist Wrap Skirt (originally $22) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

Now, just because this skirt is on the affordable side doesn’t mean you’re losing out on quality. This ForeMode skirt is made of 100% cotton, and it was even created to be one size fits most, meaning you don’t have to worry about choosing the wrong size if you’re usually in between two. It’s a true wrap skirt, meaning you can adjust it to fit however you want, whenever you want. It’s also wildly flattering!

You’ll knot the skirt right around your hip bone when you put it on, either pulling it up toward your natural waist or loosening it a little to sit a little lower — your preference. You’ll be concealed up top, but there will naturally be a long slit up your leg allowing for both movement and a seriously compliment-worthy look!

This skirt is patterned throughout, all the way down to its ruffled, asymmetrical hem. Wondering what all of those patterns are like? You’ll find a variety of colors and styles, from green polka dot to pink floral. Many of the patterns are nature-inspired, mixing in abstract and geometric patterns, bringing the two aesthetics together into one unique, eye-catching piece!

Styling this skirt is even easier than putting it on. Since each version is so fun and colorful, all you need is a simple tank, cami, tee or even bralette. A bodysuit would work beautifully too. We’re not ones to avoid risks though, so if you want to mix patterns, we say go for it! Make a statement!

